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Working under the name Maskani Arts, the self-taught visual artist uses his paintings to explore political and social realities, especially the struggles of ordinary people against systems of power. [Getty Images]

For Erick Kyalo Stephen, art is more than an expression of creativity. Other than a means of earning income, it is a powerful instrument for documenting history, preserving memories and confronting injustice that society might otherwise forget.

Working under the name Maskani Arts, the self-taught visual artist uses his paintings to explore political and social realities, especially the struggles of ordinary people against systems of power.

His latest work, Ballot and Bullet, captures the painful memories of the 2024 Gen Z protests against the Finance Bill, paying tribute to young Kenyans who lost their lives while demanding justice and accountability.

Kyalo, who is currently studying Interior Design at the Buruburu Institute of Fine Arts (BIFA), is also the founder of Maskani Art Hub, an initiative he anticipates will develop into a platform for nurturing emerging artistic talent.

His journey into art began in childhood when drawing became a means of expressing experiences and desires he could not otherwise fulfil. Though largely self-taught, he credits his mother for providing the motivation that sustained his passion in paint art.

“I started creating art at a young age. I used to draw what I could not have, and in that way, I felt a sense of belonging. My biggest influence has always been the social and political realities around me, but I must give a massive shout-out to my mother, who has been my biggest supporter,” he told City Biz.

Over the years, his work has earned exhibition opportunities at the Affordable Art Show, Arcadia Artisan Center, Black History Month celebrations at the Venezuelan Embassy, The Falls Gallery at Twin Rivers Resort and ArtFest at Kenya Wildlife Service headquarters.

Beyond exhibitions, Stephen has diversified his income streams through event paintings, commissioned paintings, live wedding portraits, and face and body art.

He also markets his work through Instagram, WhatsApp and referrals, reaching private collectors, corporate clients and individual art enthusiasts.

His earnings from paintings depend largely on commissions, exhibitions, and seasonal demand.

Financial consistency is among the biggest challenges facing his career, with the rising cost of art materials adding to the pressure. The emotional demands of documenting painful subjects also take a toll, sometimes forcing him to momentarily abandon socially charged paintings for lighter projects.

His Pink and Salty series, featuring surreal landscapes and flamingos, offers such a creative refuge.

Yet it is Ballot and Bullet painting that has brought the emotional weight of his work into sharp focus.

The realist acrylic painting depicts a young protester lying dead, draped in the Kenyan flag, with Parliament rising in the background. His glasses lie unbroken in the foreground, with a spent bullet casing reflected in one lens and a police officer walking away captured in the other.

Accompanying the image is a haunting inscription: “He voted twice. Once with his breath, once with his finger”

Kyalo says creating the piece was an emotionally overwhelming experience, as he contemplated the lives lost during the demonstrations.

“You cannot fathom the weight of losing your loved ones. I literally shed tears while making this piece. It is an honour to the innocent lives lost during the 2024 protests. Those are our heroes,” he says.

He believes artificial intelligence can complement artistic creativity but should never replace the human experience behind original artwork. In his view, technology cannot fully capture grief, pain and the lived experiences that inspire socially conscious paintings.

Looking ahead, Kyalo hopes to take his Pink and Salty series and other collections to major galleries across East Africa and the international art scene. He also plans to expand Maskani Art Hub into a mentorship platform for young artists while pursuing partnerships with established brands and organizations.

To upcoming artists, his message is: Start with what you have, exhibit consistently, build a portfolio, pursue opportunities and understand the value of your work.

For Kyalo, the ultimate purpose of art extends beyond decorating walls. It is about challenging society to confront uncomfortable truths and remember its past.