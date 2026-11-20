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Kenya abolished corporal punishment in schools on March 13, 2001 through a legal notice issued by Musyoka, revoking provisions that had allowed teachers to cane learners. The prohibition was reinforced by the Basic Education Act, 2013. Section 36 prohibits subjecting pupils to physical or psychological torture or cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment. [Istock Photos]

A fresh push to reinstate corporal punishment in Kenyan schools is before Parliament, amid growing concerns over student violence, attacks on teachers and indiscipline in learning institutions.

The proposal, advanced by the Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) and backed by National Assembly Education Committee chairman Julius Melly, seeks to review the legal provisions outlawing physical punishment of learners.

If adopted, it could reverse a ban introduced on March 13, 2001 by then Education Minister Kalonzo Musyoka.

Melly confirmed that the proposal had been presented to his committee, signalling renewed political interest in restoring the cane. “Why are we punishing the teacher for corporal punishment, and everyone is quiet about the student?” he asked during the Kenya Comprehensive Schools Heads Association (KECSHA) conference in Mombasa.

He argued that teachers were increasingly powerless to discipline violent learners, some of whom attack educators and school administrators.

The renewed debate comes against the backdrop of serious incidents of school violence. At Nyabisase Secondary School in Bobasi, Kisii County, students reportedly attacked Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) officials and police officers conducting examination monitoring patrols.

During the confrontation, learners allegedly seized a Ceska pistol from a police officer and held it for nearly three hours before it was recovered. Several officials and security officers were injured.

The debate has also been fuelled by deadly school unrest, including the May 28, fire at Utumishi Girls Academy in Gilgil, Nakuru County, which killed 16 learners and injured 79 others. Investigations pointed to arson, with students suspected of involvement facing criminal proceedings.

However, school unrest in Kenya predates the 2001 ban. Major incidents included the 1991 attack at St Kizito Mixed Secondary School, in which 19 girls were killed and more than 70 assaulted; the 1998 Bombolulu Girls’ fire, which claimed 26 lives; and the 1999 arson attack at Nyeri High School, which killed four prefects.

Colonial legacy of the cane

The debate also reopens questions about the historical use of physical punishment in Kenya.

In his 2012 study, Spare the Rod, Spoil the Colony: Corporal Punishment, Colonial Violence, and Generational Authority in Kenya, 1897–1952, historian Paul Ocobock examines how colonial rule expanded the institutions and individuals authorised to physically punish young people.

Published in the International Journal of African Historical Studies, the research documents the use of the cane in schools, households, workplaces, courts and prisons.

Ocobock found that corporal punishment became an instrument through which colonial authorities enforced power and reinforced racial and generational hierarchies. Teachers, employers, chiefs, police officers and magistrates increasingly joined parents and elders in administering physical punishment.

His research included interviews with more than 80 Kikuyu, Kipsigis and Luo men who grew up in colonial Kenya. Nearly all recalled experiences of corporal punishment, sometimes administered by parents, neighbours or teachers.

One respondent, Augustine Ruto, who grew up in Sotik District, recalled: “The old way of disciplining children was the cane; the only way. So, if you do not cane a child then you are not teaching.”

The study also documented 10,410 cases of judicial corporal punishment involving juveniles between 1928 and 1955, although Ocobock cautioned that incomplete records meant the actual figure could have been higher.

Kenya abolished corporal punishment in schools on March 13, 2001 through a legal notice issued by Musyoka, revoking provisions that had allowed teachers to cane learners. The prohibition was reinforced by the Basic Education Act, 2013. Section 36 prohibits subjecting pupils to physical or psychological torture or cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment.

Anyone found guilty of violating the provision faces a fine of up to Sh100,000, imprisonment for up to six months, or both.

The ban is also supported by the Constitution and international child protection obligations. Kenya ratified the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child in 1990. Article 19 requires protection against physical and mental violence, while Article 28(2) demands that school discipline respect children’s human dignity.

The 2010 Constitution also prohibits torture and cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment.

Attempts to restore the cane

The latest proposal is not the first attempt to reverse the ban.

Former Education Cabinet Secretary, the late George Magoha repeatedly advocated the return of corporal punishment during his tenure, arguing that it would restore discipline.

In 2019, he said: “I strongly believe that well-applied corporal punishment will instil discipline in our children.”

He renewed the call in January 2021 following a wave of school fires and unrest, saying teachers should be authorised to cane learners.

In December that year, Magoha and then Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i again backed the proposal. Magoha reiterated his position in August 2022, calling for the practice to be restored “like yesterday”.

In 2008, the Kenya National Association of Parents also demanded the reinstatement of corporal punishment following student unrest and destruction of school property. Then Energy Minister Kiraitu Murungi supported the proposal, arguing that children who misbehaved should be caned.

However, education stakeholders opposed returning to the old system, arguing that discipline methods needed to evolve.

While supporters argue that caning deters misconduct, the World Health Organisation (WHO) links corporal punishment to aggression, behavioural problems, impaired learning and poor mental health, finding no positive outcomes associated with the practice.

The WHO defines corporal punishment as any punishment involving physical force intended to cause pain or discomfort, however mild. This includes hitting children with sticks, belts or other objects, as well as kicking, pinching, shaking and forcing them to remain in uncomfortable positions.

The organisation estimates that 1.2 billion children aged up to 18 experience corporal punishment at home annually worldwide.

It associates the practice with anxiety, depression, low self-esteem, behavioural disorders, self-harm and substance dependency. Research also links physical punishment to impaired cognitive and social development, poor academic performance, school dropout and increased aggression.

The WHO further warns that physical punishment can escalate into more severe forms of violence and that even mild forms, including spanking, are not harmless.

Rather than physical punishment, the organisation recommends positive discipline approaches, including explaining inappropriate behaviour, withdrawing privileges, supporting parents and caregivers, and introducing school-based programmes that strengthen relationships between teachers and learners.