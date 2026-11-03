Roads alone cannot build a nation without integrity, moral leadership

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Public service turns commercial when a leader delivers a road, a school or a clinic and expects votes as repayment [File,Standard]

Evil seldom introduces itself as evil. It arrives dressed for a standing ovation, and nothing earns applause like a road. A thief and a saint can lay the same tarmac. Only the foundation tells them apart.

Good acts do not make a person good. A morally compromised person may still benefit society, and we should not deny the benefit. We should only refuse to confuse the benefit with the character of the one who delivered it. Like the algebraic addition of positive and negative numbers, a bad heart combined with good acts leaves the final moral equation negative.

Motive matters. Some do good because it is right. Others do good because they expect a return. The action looks identical; the moral logic is not. One is principle, the other transaction.

Public service turns commercial when a leader delivers a road, a school or a clinic and expects votes as repayment. Development becomes a political invoice, and the ballot becomes the payment counter. Citizens are no longer served; they are made debtors. When they vote him out, he cries betrayal: Look at what I did for you! That outrage exposes the transaction. When he wins, he praises his machinery. The people become instruments of his success rather than the purpose of his leadership.

But roads are not favours. Schools are not private donations. They are the responsibilities of public office, and no citizen surrenders political freedom in exchange for them. Good performance may rightly be rewarded at the ballot. It is simply not the reason goodness was owed.

One leader asks, “What can these people do for me?” The other asks, “What can I do for these people?” Jesus did not die for units. He died for people.

At a Praxis gathering in Nairobi, the challenge was put plainly: you are either becoming like Jesus or becoming like an emperor. Leadership is always forming us, either into the way of Christ, marked by service, humility and self-giving love, or into the way of the emperor, marked by domination, entitlement and an appetite for control. No destination is neutral.

That is the contradiction in those who quote Scripture at the podium and keep goons on the payroll. They invoke God while violating the values of the God they invoke. They want Christianity’s moral authority without its moral demands. But Christianity is not a costume worn for public approval.

Jesus gave us the picture. Two men-built houses, one on rock and one on sand. Both houses may have looked impressive. Then the rain fell, the floods rose and the winds blew, and the houses did not stand equally. The wise builder heard Jesus’ words and put them into practice; the foolish one heard and did nothing.

The issue was never whether the builders had done good things. It was obedience. Admiration cannot establish the soundness of a foundation. Foundations built on vices give in.

Offering development as the sole case for re-election is terribly weak. Roads matter. Hospitals matter. But think the magnificent building that collapses and is later found to have stood on compromised approvals.

So, we must ask how it was built, what it cost, whether public resources were used honestly, who benefited, and whether the institutions that delivered it were strengthened or weakened. You tell us about the roads, the bridges, the billions. We want to know how they were built. Not the technical engineering, but the moral engineering. Not the architectural drawings, but the moral maps.

You cannot build your way around a moral crisis: not with concrete, not with capital, and not even with AI. Technology will only help you steal faster, or help us catch you sooner. This is not an argument against development. It is an argument against using development to excuse moral failure. Development without integrity improves a nation’s appearance while weakening its soul.

Why vice cracks

A compromised foundation does not announce itself. A building may stand for years while people decorate it and praise its architecture. But cracks do not heal because they are plastered over; the plaster needs more plaster. Every lie requires a second lie. Every cover-up requires another. Every abuse of power demands more power to protect it. Eventually, the pipes burst under the pressure of deception.

Vice may feign toughness, but it carries great weaknesses. Greed cannot tell enough from everything. Vanity begs to be admired, and no applause is ever enough. Fear of exposure makes one ruthless and continually agitated. But the greatest weakness of vice is that it cannot stop performing. The image is its only protection, so the moment the act stops, the exposure begins.

So let not the noise, clout and confidence of evil people fool you. A drunkard may speak loudly and issue threats, but a simple push of a finger may send him staggering to the floor. Nature never paired evil with rest.

Collapse is not always immediate. Unjust systems can endure for generations, and innocent people suffer while the powerful escape accountability. But delay does not cancel judgment.

Values have their own calendar, and vice has its day on it. Truth may be delayed, but vice cannot indefinitely dictate the terms on which truth must appear. Then comes the final gust of righteous wind, and the house of vice goes down.

Judgment Day is not only at the end of time; there are foretastes of it within time. A voting day is one. History judges. Conscience judges. Consequences judge. Sometimes the very people who once applauded become the witnesses who expose the deception. The final judgment belongs to God.

The parable does not say every impressive structure is fraudulent, or that every person with moral failings is beyond redemption. It warns against hearing the truth without obeying it, professing faith without practising it, and building impressive lives on foundations that cannot hold them. The call is to repentance, integrity and obedience before the storm arrives.

So, the question is not what we have built, or how loudly the crowds applaud. It is what we are building upon. Are we becoming like Jesus or like an emperor? Start with the heart. The rest will stand. The storm will test every house, and Jesus has already told us what happens to sand: “And great was its fall.”