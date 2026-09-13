Let's make the presidency more inclusive to ensure political stability for generations

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Promulgation of the 2010 constitution July 2010[File]

Sixteen years after promulgation of the Constitution, Kenya has every reason to celebrate progress made in strengthening democracy, devolution, human rights and accountable governance. Yet, as we reflect on the journey, it is necessary to acknowledge that no constitutional order is perfect.

The 2010 Constitution was created by the people and derives its legitimacy from the sovereign will of Kenyans. In that sense, democracy is fundamentally about giving effect to the will of the majority. But the existence of a majority does not make the views of the minority worthless. Minority voices, perspectives and interests remain an important part of the national conversation and, in a diverse country such as Kenya, their accommodation is essential to national cohesion.

Hence, Kenyans should not fear an honest conversation about constitutional reform. Constitutions are living instruments. They are designed to provide stability, but they must also remain responsive to changing social, political and economic realities. Where experience demonstrates weaknesses in a governance system, citizens have a legitimate responsibility to debate how those weaknesses can be addressed.

Kenya needs a governance model suited to its realities. There is often a temptation to borrow governance models from countries where democracy and constitutionalism have existed for centuries. While there are valuable lessons from established democracies, Kenya must also recognise that institutions do not operate in a vacuum.

Every country has its own history, social structures, political culture and national circumstances. Kenya is a relatively young democracy with a diverse population comprising numerous communities, cultures, regions and political interests. Our political system must therefore be evaluated not only according to theoretical democratic principles, but also according to how effectively it manages our particular circumstances.

The Constitution itself recognises Kenya's diversity as a national asset. Diversity becomes a strength when accompanied by integration, equality and cohesion. But it can become a source of division when exploited through negative ethnicity, exclusion and winner-takes-all politics.

This is perhaps one of the greatest challenges facing Kenya's democratic system. Presidential elections in Kenya often carry enormous political and emotional stakes because winning the presidency gives one political coalition control of the national Executive for the duration of the term.

For the winner, the election can appear to be a mandate to govern. For the loser, however, there can be a perception that they and their supporters have been excluded from meaningful participation in national decision-making. This creates a dangerous political psychology in which every presidential election is treated as an existential contest.

Kenya has witnessed the consequences of highly contested elections before. The violence following the 2007 presidential election remains one of the country's darkest chapters. The lesson should not be forgotten: elections must determine governments, but they must never threaten the existence, dignity or security of citizens.

The objective of constitutional reform should therefore be to create a system in which political competition remains vigorous but losing an election does not mean losing one's legitimate place in the Republic.

Kenyans should consider whether the current structure of the Executive provides the best framework for managing our diversity and strengthening national cohesion. One option worth debating is an expanded Executive comprising the President, Deputy President, Prime Cabinet Secretary and two Deputy Prime Cabinet Secretaries.

Such an arrangement could provide greater opportunity for political inclusion while maintaining a clear chain of command. The proposal, however, should not be understood merely as an attempt to create more government positions. Additional offices without clearly defined responsibilities could increase bureaucracy, public expenditure and institutional confusion. The central principle must therefore be clarity of roles, hierarchy and accountability.

Every office created by the Constitution must have a substantive constitutional mandate. There must be no unnecessary duplication between the President, Deputy President, Prime Cabinet Secretary, Deputy Prime Cabinet Secretaries and the Head of Public Service.

Another proposal is the constitutional entrenchment of the office of the Head of Public Service. The Head of Public Service could serve as an important link between the political leadership and the professional public service, ensuring that presidential policies and lawful government decisions are translated efficiently into public programmes.

But this role must be carefully designed. The office should not become an avenue for unchecked presidential power. Its functions, reporting obligations and relationship with other constitutional offices would need to be clearly defined to ensure transparency, professionalism and accountability.

The proposal to expand the Cabinet to approximately 30 members also deserves consideration. The objective should not simply be to distribute positions among political communities. Cabinet appointments must continue to be guided by competence, integrity, experience and the constitutional principles of national diversity and equal opportunity.

The underlying principle should be simple. Every Kenyan should feel the government belongs to them. An inclusive government is not necessarily one that gives every community a position. It is one whose institutions demonstrate that every citizen has an equal stake in the Republic.

Kenya should also reconsider the institutional position of the political opposition. One proposal emerging from previous reform discussions, including the National Dialogue Committee process, has been to strengthen the office of the Leader of the Opposition. The idea of giving the second runner-up in a presidential election a formal parliamentary role as Leader of the Opposition deserves serious consideration.

A strong opposition is not an enemy of government. It is one of the foundations of democracy. The opposition should scrutinise government policies, expose failures, offer alternative programmes and hold the Executive accountable. Giving it a clear constitutional position could help transform political opposition from a perpetual struggle for power into an institutional mechanism of democratic accountability.

This brings an even bigger question: Should we retain the presidential system, or adopt a parliamentary model?

Neither system is automatically superior. A parliamentary system can encourage coalition-building because governments depend on parliamentary support. It can also make it easier to remove a government that loses the confidence of Parliament. A presidential system, on the other hand, provides a directly elected national Executive with a fixed mandate and can offer greater institutional stability.

For Kenya, the debate should not be reduced to choosing one system because it works elsewhere. Which system can best protect national unity, democratic accountability, political stability and equitable participation? A modified presidential system, strengthened by institutionalised opposition, broader inclusion and clearer separation of functions, may deserve serious consideration alongside a parliamentary or hybrid model.

Another question that deserves national debate is whether all elective positions should continue to be contested on the same electoral cycle. Holding elections simultaneously has advantages. It can reduce the frequency of elections, contain costs and provide a clear national transition. But it also concentrates enormous political competition into one moment.

Presidential, parliamentary, gubernatorial and county contests can become interconnected, turning one election into a nationwide struggle for political survival. Kenyans should therefore examine whether a carefully designed staggered electoral system could reduce political tension and provide opportunities for democratic accountability between national elections.

Ultimately, constitutional reform should not be about creating more offices or redistributing political positions. It should be about protecting the Republic. Kenya occupies a unique position in a region that has experienced political instability, conflict and humanitarian crises. Over the years, the country has provided refuge to people fleeing conflict and instability in neighbouring states.

Political leaders have a responsibility to ensure that competition for power does not undermine the nation they seek to govern. The Executive, regardless of its structure, must always be guided by one fundamental objective: the welfare, security and dignity of the Kenyan people.

Sixteen years after the 2010 Constitution, Kenya should not be afraid to ask: Is the current Executive structure delivering inclusion and stability? Does the presidential system sufficiently accommodate the diversity of the country? Would a parliamentary or hybrid system serve Kenya better? How can Kenya ensure political competition never again threatens national cohesion?

These questions should not be answered by one political party, one community or one generation. They require a broad national conversation involving citizens, political parties, constitutional scholars, civil society, religious leaders, young people, women, professionals and representatives of all regions.