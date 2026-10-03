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Government says Older Persons Bill 2024 to be enacted before 2027

By Edwin Lisamira | Oct. 3, 2026
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Joseph Motari, PS for Social Protection and Senior Citizen Affairs, addresses the International Day of Older Persons Conference at KISE, Nairobi. [Courtesy]

The Government on Friday assured senior citizens that the Older Persons Bill, 2024 will be enacted before the 2027 general election, as Kenya’s first national International Day of Older Persons Conference closed at the Kenya Institute of Special Education in Nairobi.

Joseph Motari, Principal Secretary, State Department for Social Protection and Senior Citizen Affairs, who closed the three-day event, said the bill, meant to actualise Article 57 of the Constitution, which guarantees the rights of older persons, was on track to become law.

“The draft is now with the Attorney General and the Cabinet is due to review and approve it before it’s presented in Parliament. So, we are done with it,” Motari said.

Motari acknowledged that the bill, which has faced hurdles since the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection conducted public participation in May 2024, was long overdue.

“Actually, President William Ruto had initially planned to assent to the bill yesterday (October 1st 2026). That’s what he told me,” Motari said, adding, “The president wants us to move with speed, to make sure that the law is in place.”

He explained that the bill had stalled because some provisions overlapped with the Social Protection Act, but the government was working to resolve the matter.

“Legal drafters have been working to finalise the bill by removing the contentious clauses. The bill will be enacted before the end of the current parliament,” Motari said.

The government’s assurance comes at a pivotal moment – Older persons are the fastest-growing demographic in the country, yet they face numerous challenges, including declining physical and mental health, social neglect and, in some cases, abuse.

As Kenya joined the world in marking the International Day of Older Persons on Thursday, James Ntabo, Secretary, Administration, Ministry of Health, told the conference that more than 3.2 million Kenyans are aged over 60.

Motari added that the figure is projected to rise to between 5.5 and 6.5 million by 2035.

The PS affirmed the government’s commitment to safeguarding the rights and welfare of older persons, warning communities that continue to exploit and abuse them.

He condemned reported cases of older persons being neglected and killed due to false witchcraft accusations, insisting that they be accorded the respect they deserve and be included in the decisions that affect them.

The three-day conference brought together senior citizens, health experts, researchers, policymakers, and other stakeholders to discuss healthy ageing and the rights of older persons.

Participants were urged to stop treating older persons as mere recipients of aid and services, but as rights-holders, contributors, caregivers and mentors who must help shape the policies that affect them.

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Related Topics

Older Persons Bill 2024 Senior Citizens International Day of Older Persons Kenya Older Persons Rights
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