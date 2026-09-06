How Ndindi Nyoro's rise could unsettle Gachagua's Mt Kenya grip

The political landscape of Mount Kenya is entering an intriguing phase, with Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro increasingly emerging as a figure capable of disrupting established political calculations in the region.
For months, Nyoro has been dismissed by some political actors as a “mole” serving interests beyond his own political project, while his People's Party of Kenya has been portrayed by critics as a small political vehicle with limited influence.
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