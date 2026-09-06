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How Ndindi Nyoro's rise could unsettle Gachagua's Mt Kenya grip

By Herman Manyora | Sep. 6, 2026
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Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

The political landscape of Mount Kenya is entering an intriguing phase, with Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro increasingly emerging as a figure capable of disrupting established political calculations in the region.

For months, Nyoro has been dismissed by some political actors as a “mole” serving interests beyond his own political project, while his People's Party of Kenya has been portrayed by critics as a small political vehicle with limited influence.

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