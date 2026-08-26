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Why election years can be the worst time to start a business

By Paul Kariuki | Aug. 26, 2026
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Protesters gather to block a main road with burning barricades and urban debris during clashes at Saba Saba Day demonstrations in Nairobi on July 7, 2025.[AFP]

Starting a business right before an electioneering period can prove to be a costly gamble for investors, especially if misinformation and disinformation affect investor confidence. This forces investors to adopt a wait-and-see attitude, a move likely to stymie trade activities in most parts of the country.

For example, a few months before the general elections in 2022, a potential investor posted on a social media platform, inquiring about how much is needed to set up a petrol station business and the likely levies.

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