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Goons have given religious leaders in Homa Bay difficult task

By Elias Mokua | Aug. 20, 2026
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Some of the goons believed to have been hired to prevent demonstrations on Moi Avenue ,during protests over the killing of blogger Albert Ojwang by police at Central police station.[File-Standard]

Religious leaders in Homa Bay County have a difficult task- cleansing the grounds upon which human life was lost. People sustained life-long injuries. Property was destroyed.

Money changed hands. Does this ring a bell? Yes, Judas Iscariot received money to betray his master.

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Goons Homa Bay County Ministry Of Interior Goons for Hire
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