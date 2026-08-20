Goons have given religious leaders in Homa Bay difficult task

Some of the goons believed to have been hired to prevent demonstrations on Moi Avenue ,during protests over the killing of blogger Albert Ojwang by police at Central police station.[File-Standard]

Religious leaders in Homa Bay County have a difficult task- cleansing the grounds upon which human life was lost. People sustained life-long injuries. Property was destroyed.

Money changed hands. Does this ring a bell? Yes, Judas Iscariot received money to betray his master.