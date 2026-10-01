Aviation is unlocking Kenya's next tourism growth markets

Audio By Vocalize

Tourists disembark from a FlyDubai aircraft that landed at Moi International Airport in Mombasa from Dubai on January 17, 2023. [File, Standard]

Aviation is central to Kenya’s tourism ambitions, particularly as the destination seeks to attract visitors from emerging source markets in the Middle East, Asia and beyond. Tourism growth is not determined by destination appeal alone; it also depends on how easily travellers can get to their destinations of choice, the number of routes available, the frequency of flights and the quality of connections through major international aviation hubs.

The global growth in air travel presents a significant opportunity, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), global passenger demand increased by 10.4 per cent in 2024, while international demand grew by 13.6 per cent.

Africa recorded passenger demand growth of 13.2 per cent during the year, while Asia-Pacific recorded 16.9 per cent growth, reflecting the expanding appetite for international travel in markets that are increasingly important to Kenya’s tourism diversification strategy.

Kenya has continued to record growth in international tourism, with 2025 delivering approximately 2.7 million international arrivals and tourism earnings of about Sh500 billion, according to official sector data. This growth is accompanied by increasing interest from emerging source markets, particularly across Asia and the Middle East, reinforcing the need to strengthen air connectivity to markets with significant outbound travel potential.

This is why stronger partnerships between tourism stakeholders and international airlines matter. Kenya has increasingly used such partnerships to connect destination marketing with expanding air networks. In 2024, the Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) entered into a route marketing collaboration with AirAsia X with the partnership aimed at attracting more visitors from Southeast Asia, Northern Asia and Australia through the airline’s wider network. In 2025, KTB also welcomed the launch of flydubai’s Nairobi service, building on the airline’s daily Mombasa operation and strengthening Kenya’s connectivity to Dubai and the wider Middle East.

These efforts have now been strengthened further, with KTB partnership with Emirates and Qatar Airways in September 2026 to promote Kenya in their international networks, increase visitor arrivals from the Middle East and convert stronger air connectivity into tourism.

The target is ambitious, Kenya is seeking to increase arrivals from the Middle East to 50,000 visitors, compared with 20,480 recorded during the 2026 financial year. Based on an estimated average contribution of approximately Sh300,000 per visitor, achieving this target could generate about Sh15 billion for the Kenyan economy.

The significance of these partnerships goes beyond direct flights, Dubai and Doha are among the world’s major aviation hubs, connecting travellers from across Asia, Europe, North America and the Middle East.

A visitor does not necessarily need a direct flight from their home city to Nairobi for Kenya to become accessible, a convenient connection through one of these hubs can bring an entire network of potential travellers within reach. More frequencies, competitive connections and coordinated destination promotion can therefore expand Kenya’s effective tourism market considerably.

Recent developments illustrate this potential, Emirates increased its Dubai-Nairobi operation to three daily flights in July 2026, taking its schedule to 21 flights a week, while introducing its A350 aircraft on the route. Such increases in capacity give travellers greater flexibility while strengthening Kenya’s links to markets beyond the Gulf.

Connectivity, however, must be supported by infrastructure, the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) remains Kenya’s principal international gateway, accounting for 67.8 per cent of international tourist arrivals in 2024, according to the Tourism Research Institute.

At the same time, the Ministry of Roads and Transport reports that JKIA handled approximately 8.93 million passengers in 2025 against a designed capacity of about 7.5 million, with passenger traffic projected to reach approximately 22.31 million by 2045.

The government’s decision to therefore expand and modernise JKIA is directly linked to the country’s tourism ambitions. The expansion will significantly increase the airport’s passenger-handling capacity, creating greater room for more airlines, additional routes and higher flight frequencies as international travel demand grows. Beyond easing pressure on existing facilities, increased capacity will strengthen Kenya’s ability to receive more visitors and improve the experience of those arriving in the country.

The economic contribution of aviation reinforces the case for continued investment. IATA estimates that aviation supports US$3.3 billion in economic activity in Kenya, equivalent to 3.1 per cent of GDP, and approximately 460,000 jobs when direct, supply-chain and tourism impacts are included. Aviation-supported tourism alone contributes an estimated US$1.2 billion to Kenya’s GDP and supports about 242,200 jobs.

As Kenya looks to unlock new tourism markets, aviation must therefore be treated as more than a means of transport. It is a gateway to new consumers, new markets and new economic opportunities. Destination marketing can create awareness and tourism experiences can create demand, but strong air connectivity is what turns that demand into arrivals.

- The writer is the Chief Executive Officer at The Kenya Tourism Board (KTB)