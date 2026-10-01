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Land row, public participation concerns cloud refinery project

By Macharia Kamau | Oct. 1, 2026
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Dangote Group President Aliko Dangote and President William Ruto unveil a plaque during the Sh2.2 trillion refinery groundbreaking in Lamu on September 30. [PCS]

The Dangote refinery in Lamu has started on a footing that has derailed or even felled several major projects in Kenya, including some that were planned for Lamu County — with land acquisition, compensation, public participation, environmental approvals and court challenges emerging as the first hurdles for the Sh2.2 trillion project.

Already, there is grumbling from some residents who filed a case in court challenging the project over land ownership and compensation. The Malindi Environment and Land Court ordered that the status quo be maintained on the disputed land pending the hearing of the case on October 14. The order did not stop yesterday’s groundbreaking ceremony, but it places restrictions on activities on the disputed parcel pending the inter partes hearing.

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Related Topics

Dangote Lamu Refinery Lamu Refinery Lamu Land Dispute Aliko Dangote
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