Sh2.2tr oil project kicks off amid threats and promises

The groundbreaking of the Sh2.2 trillion Dangote East Africa refinery took place in Lamu County yesterday, with leaders backing a plan by Africa to process its raw materials and reduce imports into the continent.
President William Ruto and the investor Aliko Dangote also warned residents against opposing the projects by going to court, saying they were trying to disrupt a plan that is meant to transform the country and the region.
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