Rogue political leaders are the real goons

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Linda Mwananchi brigade at Homa Bay where they were attacked.[File, Standard]

Seemingly, the goon menace in Kenya will not go away anytime soon despite heightened public outcry. Over the weekend, scheduled Linda Mwananchi rallies in Homa Bay County encountered hostility from hired goons who barricaded roads, broke into business premises, and attacked journalists going about their work.

On Friday last week, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's convoy was twice attacked in Nakuru County. It is therefore evident that these attacks are not spontaneous outbursts; they bear all the hallmarks of meticulous planning.

This is further vindicated by highly irresponsible and inflammatory utterances by some national leaders who ought to preach national cohesion and reconciliation, but instead choose the path of violence to intimidate political opponents. This stands in direct violation of constitutional stipulations that guarantee the freedom of association and speech, and the core tenets of democracy.

Leadership is a powerful instrument that must be exercised responsibly. Yet in Kenya, it is being weaponised to drive a wedge between citizens who look up to their figures of authority for guidance. It is no longer in doubt to Kenyans that politicians are directly responsible for the escalating menace of organised 'goonism'.

The police deserve commendation for their conduct in Homa Bay, where they provided escort services for the Linda Mwananchi team, dispersed agitators, and arrested several perpetrators. That demonstrated a clean break from a lethargic past, but significantly more is required of them.

Unfortunately, arresting low-level goons while leaving their financiers untouched will never cure this national malady. Those who plan, hire, and bankroll these gangs must feel the full force of the law. We cannot allow a handful of unprincipled, selfish politicians to lead this nation down the precipice.

Amid the crossfire of blame between government and opposition figures, specific high-profile names have been repeatedly cited, yet not a single leader has been arrested. What prevents the police from deploying their investigative acument to save the country from this descent to hell?

On the issue of security, Internal Security CS Kipchumba Murkomen appears to be in over his head. President William Ruto must decisively lend his voice because, at the end of the day, the buck stops at his desk. If Ruto is truly committed to steering Kenya toward a Singapore-style transformation, he must remain vigilant to ensure political goonism does not force a catastrophic detour toward the lawlessness of Haiti.

The normalisation of political violence creates a culture of impunity that threatens the fundamental rights of every peace-loving Kenyan. When lawlessness becomes an acceptable tactic for political gain, it will eventually erode public trust in democratic institutions and destabilise economic activities.

A nation cannot thrive when citizens, business owners, and journalists live under the constant shadow of politician-funded intimidation. It is imperative that the State enforces the law without fear or favour, holding every perpetrator and sponsor accountable to safeguard the rule of law.