Varsities closure looms as lecturers set to strike over pay, funding model

UASU SG Constantine Wasonga with Education CS Ogamba during the signing of a return-to-work deal in Nairobi on November 5, 2025. [Collins Oduor , Standard]

Teaching and learning in public universities face disruption from Friday as lecturers prepare to down their tools over a delayed new pay deal and opposition to the proposed loan-based university funding model.

The Standard has established that the Government has yet to open negotiations with the lecturers even as their seven-day strike notice expires today (Thursday), leaving little time to avert the planned industrial action.