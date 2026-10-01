Varsities closure looms as lecturers set to strike over pay, funding model

Teaching and learning in public universities face disruption from Friday as lecturers prepare to down their tools over a delayed new pay deal and opposition to the proposed loan-based university funding model.
The Standard has established that the Government has yet to open negotiations with the lecturers even as their seven-day strike notice expires today (Thursday), leaving little time to avert the planned industrial action.
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