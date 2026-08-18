Kenya needs a vision that belongs to all citizens

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President William Ruto.[File, Standard]

Any serious government, institution or individual needs a plan, roadmap, or vision. The government deserves credit for thinking beyond Vision 2030. But is this the right time, and is the process inclusive and people-driven?

Before Kenya rushes into a 2060 agenda, the government should first undertake an honest reflection on Vision 2030. We need to examine what worked, what failed, why we fell short, what lessons we learned, and what must be done differently. That is the conversation the government should drive across the country.

Instead of rushing to launch another long-term vision, Kenyans should engage in a serious national conversation about pressing challenges. Electoral and governance reforms, the cost of living, unemployment, healthcare, education, water, debt, corruption, devolution and public services deserve attention.

The second question is whether the process is genuinely inclusive. Where are opposition parties, church and faith leaders, civil society, professional bodies, academia, young people, business leaders, workers and ordinary citizens? A national development vision cannot belong to one administration or political camp.

The assumption that the current administration will implement the entire agenda is problematic. What happens if the Opposition wins the next election? If it was not involved, what guarantees do we have that it will adopt it? We could spend public resources developing a document that another administration shelves. That would waste taxpayers’ money.

A national vision must survive political transitions. It should not be Ruto's vision. It must be Kenya's vision.

Finally, the journey to "Singapore" cannot be driven by a few individuals presenting citizens with a finished product. The journey must be people-driven. Kenyans will not board the bus simply because the government says Singapore is the destination. They will board when they trust the driver and believe the journey will improve their lives.

That trust will come when the government demonstrates responsibility with public power and resources; when citizens access clean water, healthcare and education; when young people find decent jobs; when workers earn dignified salaries; and when public institutions work for ordinary people.

So, yes, Kenya needs a vision beyond 2030. But before asking Kenyans to look as far as 2060, let us look backwards, assess where we have come from, listen to citizens about where we are, and decide where we want to go. The question is not simply what Kenya's 2060 vision is, but whose vision it is, who owns it and how it can survive whoever occupies the State House.