Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Kenya needs a vision that belongs to all citizens

By Samfelix Randa | Aug. 18, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

President William Ruto.[File, Standard]

Any serious government, institution or individual needs a plan, roadmap, or vision. The government deserves credit for thinking beyond Vision 2030. But is this the right time, and is the process inclusive and people-driven?

Before Kenya rushes into a 2060 agenda, the government should first undertake an honest reflection on Vision 2030. We need to examine what worked, what failed, why we fell short, what lessons we learned, and what must be done differently. That is the conversation the government should drive across the country.

Instead of rushing to launch another long-term vision, Kenyans should engage in a serious national conversation about pressing challenges. Electoral and governance reforms, the cost of living, unemployment, healthcare, education, water, debt, corruption, devolution and public services deserve attention.

The second question is whether the process is genuinely inclusive. Where are opposition parties, church and faith leaders, civil society, professional bodies, academia, young people, business leaders, workers and ordinary citizens? A national development vision cannot belong to one administration or political camp.

The assumption that the current administration will implement the entire agenda is problematic. What happens if the Opposition wins the next election? If it was not involved, what guarantees do we have that it will adopt it? We could spend public resources developing a document that another administration shelves. That would waste taxpayers’ money.

A national vision must survive political transitions. It should not be Ruto's vision. It must be Kenya's vision.

Finally, the journey to "Singapore" cannot be driven by a few individuals presenting citizens with a finished product. The journey must be people-driven. Kenyans will not board the bus simply because the government says Singapore is the destination. They will board when they trust the driver and believe the journey will improve their lives.

That trust will come when the government demonstrates responsibility with public power and resources; when citizens access clean water, healthcare and education; when young people find decent jobs; when workers earn dignified salaries; and when public institutions work for ordinary people.

So, yes, Kenya needs a vision beyond 2030. But before asking Kenyans to look as far as 2060, let us look backwards, assess where we have come from, listen to citizens about where we are, and decide where we want to go. The question is not simply what Kenya's 2060 vision is, but whose vision it is, who owns it and how it can survive whoever occupies the State House.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Vision 2060 National Development Long-term Planning Governance Reforms
.

Latest Stories

Brace for more pain at the pump as Epra hikes oil firms' margins by Sh7
Brace for more pain at the pump as Epra hikes oil firms' margins by Sh7
Business
By Macharia Kamau
2 hrs ago
Oparanya, Barasa battle threatens broad-based unity in Western
Western
By Benard Lusigi and Mary Imenza
2 hrs ago
Obado denies involvement in Sharon Otieno's murder, seeks mercy from her family
Crime and Justice
By Kamau Muthoni
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Inside Homa Bay political gang and its reign of terror on the opposition
By Wesley Abong'o 2 hrs ago
Inside Homa Bay political gang and its reign of terror on the opposition
Mr President, will you ever crush goons?
By Ndung’u Gachane 2 hrs ago
Mr President, will you ever crush goons?
Ruto acknowledges gaps in healthcare as Kenya pursues UHC agenda
By Mercy Kahenda 2 hrs ago
Ruto acknowledges gaps in healthcare as Kenya pursues UHC agenda
1.5m Kenyans could face floods as Kenya, Horn of Africa stare at "super" El Nio
By Jacinta Mutura 2 hrs ago
1.5m Kenyans could face floods as Kenya, Horn of Africa stare at "super" El Nio
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved