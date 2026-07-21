Siyoi-Muruny dam promises water, opportunity and shared prosperity

Audio By Vocalize

Construction works at the Siyoi-Muruny Dam in West Pokot. [Courtesy]

For many Kenyans, especially those living in urban centres, access to clean water is often taken for granted. You open your tap and water flows. But in some parts of our country, water remains a daily struggle characterised by many things such as a long walk, an unreliable source, a missed school day, a failed harvest or a stalled business opportunity.

This is what the people of West Pokot encounter on a near daily basis and this is why the Siyoi-Muruny Dam project is extremely important to them. Its revival earlier this year signalled another chance of hope and shared prosperity for both rural and urban folks.

But you may ask, why a dam? A dam is never just a dam. It is a measure of a nation’s ability to deliver diginity, opportunity and resilience. Too often, public debate around infrastructure focuses only on cost, timelines and politics. While accountability is important, we must also understand what such projects truly represent.

The Siyoi-Muruny dam project is designed to feature a storage capacity of 93.7 million cubic meters. It will supply clean water to 350,000 residents by 2035 in Kapenguria and surrounding areas. An investment of about 5.7 billion Kenya Shillings, the dam will supply piped water, enable functioning of sewerage systems, support agriculture, urban growth and climate resilience. In a region that has historically faced recurring drought and water scarcity, this is transformational infrastructure.

But beyond the engineering, the project speaks to something even more important: development is local, inclusive growth and shared prosperity are attainable with proper execution. Each region and or county has its unique development priorities.

A nation’s progress is ultimately determined not only by the policies it announces, but by its ability to execute complex projects consistently and effectively. Roads, dams, electricity connectivity and irrigation systems are physical evidence of whether public institutions can plan long-term, mobilize resources and deliver results that improve citizens’ lives.

This is how countries transform. Reliable water supply is truly a mark of life.

Singapore, now globally recognized as one of the world’s most advanced economies, invested heavily in strategic infrastructure during its formative years. After the prolonged dry spell the country experienced in 1963, water security became a national priority because leaders understood that reliable access to water was not merely a utility issue but an economic issue, a health issue and a national resilience issue. Their experience offers an important lesson because the country developed what became to be known as the “Four National Taps” strategy; local catchment water, imported water, recycled water and desalinated water. Its objective was not to simply increase water supply but to build resilience by ensuring that no single source could determine the country’s future. The country built reservoirs, strengthened institutions and developed long-term planning systems that created confidence in the state’s ability to deliver.

Kenya may face different circumstances, but the lessons remain relevant. Under the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA) championed by President Ruto’s Administration, infrastructure projects are increasingly being viewed not as isolated investments, but as enablers of economic inclusion and regional equity. For instance, the Siyoi-Muruny dam project, apart from providing water to its residents, it will also comprise several key components such as a water treatment plant, an extensive pipeline distibution network and strategically placed water storage tanks. These components will work together to ensure that clean water is constantly supplied to the region and this in turn will unlock employment frontiers, agriculture opportunities, attract investment, improve public health and stimulate local enterprises.

The real value of infrastructure therefore lies not only in the concrete poured and steel assembled, but in the confidence, it confirms that development can reach every part of the country.

For communities in West Pokot, the Siyoi-Muruny Dam represents more than water storage. It represents possibility and a classic illustration of inclusive growth on the ground. The local communities living upstream in Elgeyo Marakwet also stand to benefit through security enhancement and socio-economic empowerment initiatives arising from project implementation.

And perhaps most importantly, the dam represents a reminder that the strength of a nation is ultimately measured by its ability to deliver meaningful change to ordinary citizens with a regional focus. Now at 89 per cent physical progress after its revival, completion of the dam is a top development priority worth supporting by policymakers, financiers, implementing agencies and local communities This story confirms the possibility of constructing the 50 mega dams countrywide.

Dr. Sitati Olando is a Delivery and PPP Expert, and is the Head of Government Delivery Unit in the Executive Office of the President, Kenya ([email protected])