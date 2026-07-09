Meritocracy: The foundation of strong institutions and national prosperity

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Public Service Commission offices in Nairobi. [File, Standard]

The recent audit by the Public Service Commission (PSC) into recruitment practices at the Office of the Attorney General has sparked an important national conversation. According to the audit, there were concerns regarding adherence to recruitment procedures, including reports that some individuals appointed to public positions had not applied for the advertised vacancies, while others who did not meet the prescribed qualifications were shortlisted and eventually recruited. These findings, if confirmed through the appropriate processes, should concern every Kenyan.

The findings regarding the Office of the Attorney General, the institution entrusted with upholding the Constitution and the rule of law, raise concerns about compliance with recruitment procedures, prompting all public organisations to evaluate the integrity of their own hiring and promotion systems. While it remains to be seen whether these findings indicate isolated issues or broader systemic weaknesses, they offer a valuable opportunity to reaffirm the importance of meritocracy as a fundamental principle of effective governance.

Meritocracy is more than a recruitment policy or process. It is the principle that appointments and promotions should be based on competence, qualifications, integrity, experience, and demonstrated performance rather than on patronage, influence, ethnicity, family connections, or other unrelated considerations. It is the foundation upon which effective institutions and prosperous nations are built. The quality of any institution can never exceed the quality of the people entrusted to lead it.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development identifies merit-based recruitment as a defining characteristic of professional public administration. Likewise, the World Bank has consistently argued that capable institutions are indispensable for economic transformation because even the best policies fail when implemented by weak organisations. Meritocracy is therefore not simply an employment principle but a strategic investment in state capacity.

History shows that nations like Singapore, Finland, Denmark, Japan, and South Korea have thrived by prioritising their people as their greatest asset. Since its independence in 1965, Singapore has built a merit-based public service emphasising integrity and accountability, which has led to global recognition for its efficient government and strong economic performance. Similarly, countries such as Botswana and Rwanda in Africa have proven that a professional civil service fosters economic stability and enhances governance through accountability and performance management. These successes were not accidental, but they stemmed from a deliberate choice for competence over connections and performance over patronage.

The private sector reached this conclusion long ago, where successful companies recruit the best available talent because productivity, innovation and competitiveness depend on capable leadership. Promotions reward performance, not personal relationships. Organisations that ignore merit soon lose customers, investors and market relevance. Public institutions should demand even higher standards because their decisions directly affect the lives of millions of citizens. Every appointment has consequences because a competent hospital administrator improves healthcare. An effective university leader strengthens research and innovation. A capable regulator inspires investor confidence. Conversely, poor appointments often lead to weak leadership, declining staff morale, inefficient use of public resources and poor service delivery. Ultimately, it is citizens who bear the cost.

Abandoning meritocracy significantly undermines human capital, as thousands of Kenyans graduate from educational institutions every year, aiming for a better future through hard work and sacrifice. These individuals, often from humble backgrounds, desire a fair opportunity to compete rather than special treatment. Meritocracy ensures that all qualified citizens have an equal chance to serve, regardless of their ethnicity, gender, religion, or socioeconomic status. While it does not guarantee equal outcomes, it establishes that success is based on competence rather than connections, thereby promoting social mobility, fostering public confidence, and encouraging investment in education and skills.

When merit is compromised, institutions suffer, employees become demoralised because excellence appears unrewarded, and innovation declines as competence is undervalued. Talented professionals seek opportunities elsewhere, contributing to brain drain, while young people begin to question whether education and hard work still matter. Over time, public confidence in institutions weakens, and national productivity declines.

As Kenya works towards the goals of Vision 2030 and the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda, prioritising meritocracy is essential for achieving industrialisation, digital transformation, universal healthcare, and quality education. This requires not just policies alone, but also competent professionals who can implement these initiatives effectively. To protect meritocracy, recruitment processes must be transparent, competitive, and accountable, with public job advertisements, consistent competency assessments, documented interview outcomes, and performance-linked promotions. Additionally, independent oversight institutions should be empowered to uphold these standards impartially.

The Public Service Commission audit should therefore be viewed not merely as an investigation into one institution but as a timely reminder that meritocracy is indispensable to effective governance. Institutions entrusted with defending the Constitution and the rule of law must lead by example, while all public organisations should reaffirm their commitment to fairness, transparency and merit.

History teaches us that nations become prosperous not because they possess the most abundant resources, but because they consistently identify, nurture and empower their most capable people. Meritocracy is therefore not merely a recruitment principle but the bridge between human capital and national prosperity, the foundation of strong institutions, and one of the surest pathways to sustainable socioeconomic development.

- The author is a TVET and Human Capital Development Expert