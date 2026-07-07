Government should address issues raised by young people without resorting to intimidation

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Kenyan youths lifting flags during a commemoration of youth killed during protests.[File, Standard]

Since independence, Kenyans have used demonstrations as a channel of communication to the government in the case of any constitutional breach. The government, on the other hand, has always devised means of curbing protests without solving the root cause. This is a mismatch that, if not properly addressed, raises eyebrows about the government's commitment to upholding the rule of law.

June 25, 2024, a day remembered for police excesses that led to the deaths of many youth who took part in the anti–Finance Bill protests, caused a crack between the political class and the general public. This was the moment that most Kenyans lost trust in their leaders.

Since then, the government has failed to look into issues raised by young people, instead resorting to intimidation and silencing most vocal voices. This is pure dictatorship, which undermines the Constitution.

The recent anniversary of the June 25, 2024 protests depicted how the government continues to invest in artillery to quell protests, which are clearly protected in the 2010 Constitution of Kenya, granting citizens the right to assemble peacefully.

Recurrent issues that have slowed the country's growth, among them corruption, punitive taxes, and police brutality, continue to bite due to lack of goodwill from our leaders. Institutions given authority to deal with these issues, like IPOA and EACC, appear to serve the Executive and not the taxpayers funding them.

It is time our leaders focused on the main issues raised by their electorate and served them, instead of viewing them as enemies when called out. They also need to ensure prudent use of resources on valuable projects, not funding flashy lifestyles.

Every institution in charge should uphold integrity and be ready to serve the people. This will help build a society that respects the rights of others and fosters a good relationship between leaders and electorates.

The government should develop a listening ear and be ready to follow due process before implementing any policies, preventing further retaliation and creating a peaceful nation.

Security agencies need to be trained on how to deal with Kenyans and understand the Constitution that guides and protects citizens' rights, reducing cases of brutality and loss of lives.

Finally, the criminal justice system should ensure that all involved are brought to book to regain public trust. Together, we can transform Kenya into a beautiful nation and establish a solid foundation for generations to come. Let us all stick to the Constitution.