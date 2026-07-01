Do you support court directive on Ruto Cabinet?

Audio By Vocalize

The ruling by the High Court ordering President William Ruto to reconstitute his cabinet to comply with the constitutional requirement of the two-thirds gender rule is welcome.

The president, as citizen number one, should demonstrate fidelity to the supreme law by setting a good example by complying with the gender rule. At inauguration, one key declaration the President made was that he would observe and defend the Constitution. Curiously, the Head of State failed to exploit the privilege granted by the Constitution to appoint a Cabinet that is compliant with the Constitution.

Gender inclusion promotes better governance which Kenya badly needs. At the height of the Gen Z protests in mid-2024, we saw the President reshuffle his Cabinet. That reminds us that he has a free hand to make changes to comply with the law.

He should just do that and set a good example to other State organs including the National Assembly and parastatals.

The 120 days given by the court are adequate to make the necessary changes.