Gaslighting 101: Why June 25 could be defining moment in 2027 election

June 25, 2027 will be 46 days to our next election. It will be 15 days after the 2027/28 Budget Statement has been read on Thursday 10 June, if not earlier; maybe eight days after the 2027 Finance Bill has been passed, or not passed, depending on the pre-election courage of our MPs. You can see how this third commemoration of 2024 is the perfect “tosha” launch pad at which Ruto’s unified opposer is announced. Nice elections run on these zeitgeist-like “unbwogable” moments.
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