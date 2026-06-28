How the banking sector can help unlock the MSMEs

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Workers in the United Aryan textile factory at the Export Processing Zone in Nairobi on February 4, 2025. [File, Standard]

Kenya’s Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) are indisputably the engine of the national economy, sustaining families, creating employment and anchoring local communities.

However, a persistent structural hurdle threatens their survival: Data from the revised MSME policy review process shows small businesses require Sh4 trillion in market loans to sustain and expand operations.

However, commercial banks currently supply only Sh700 billion. This leaves a massive Sh3.3 trillion financing shortfall. While it is easy to point fingers at financial institutions for failing to support the entrepreneurial sector, an objective look at Kenya’s financial landscape reveals a more complex reality. Bridging the funding gap requires mutual adjustment, balancing the genuine cash flow needs of small businesses with the risk management realities that banks must navigate.

The primary friction point between lenders and small business owners lies in risk management. Critics argue that traditional financial institutions demand too much collateral, lack speed and use inflexible underwriting models that fail to match the real-world operational cycles of small traders.

For an enterprise, a delayed credit decision usually translates directly into lost inventory, missed client orders, or closure. However, banks operate under strict regulatory frameworks overseen by the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK). Lenders must safeguard depositors’ capital against elevated systemic credit risks.

Kenya’s banking sector non-performing loan (NPL) ratio has been stubbornly high, hovering around 15.6 per cent. For lenders, extending unsecured loans to businesses without formal accounting systems, stable credit histories, or tangible fixed assets introduces significant vulnerabilities. High delinquency rates naturally force institutions to tighten credit lines or price loans higher to absorb potential defaults.

To transform MSME finance from a conversation of mutual frustration into a collaborative framework, both sides must evolve simultaneously. Financial institutions must take the lead by shifting toward cash-flow lending models. Instead of relying solely on brick-and-mortar collateral, banks need to evaluate transaction patterns, mobile money histories, and behavioural data. Furthermore, they must adopt sector-specific tailoring. This means building flexible credit facilities that align with varied business operations, such as matching a farmer’s repayment schedule directly with harvest seasons rather than enforcing rigid monthly terms.

On the other side of the equation, MSME entrepreneurs must actively prioritise business formalisation. Maintaining clear transaction ledgers and utilising digital payment tools is essential, as this helps separate personal finances from business revenue and creates a visible paper trail for underwriters. Additionally, small business owners must commit to financial literacy. By acquiring core competencies in tax planning, debt service management, and strategic capital reinvestment, entrepreneurs can transform their enterprises into low-risk, bankable operations.

Ultimately, resolving Kenya’s small-business credit crunch cannot be achieved through bank flexibility or entrepreneur resilience alone. It demands a synchronised effort where banks modernise their credit assessment frameworks, and MSMEs formalize their operational records.

Only when financial institutions view small enterprises as investable assets—and when entrepreneurs adopt the financial discipline required to minimize risk—can Kenya fully unlock the economic potential of its MSME corridor.

-The writer is CEO, Faulu Microfinance Bank