The failed coup and the general Kenya owes

Audio By Vocalize

General Mahamoud Mohamed chose to lead from the front rather than command from a secure bunker during the attempted military coup in Kenya. [Courtesy]

On August 1, Kenya will mark 44 years since the attempted military coup that altered the course of the Republic. For several tense hours in 1982, Kenya stood closer to the abyss than most of its citizens realise.

The national broadcaster had been seized. Rebel soldiers announced the overthrow of the government. Gunfire echoed across Nairobi. The future of the Republic hung in the balance.

The coup failed.

And because it failed, Kenya remained on a democratic path that, however imperfect, allowed future generations to keep building, reforming, and expanding constitutional government.

That outcome was not inevitable.

It happened because individuals made choices at a moment when the Republic itself was under threat. Among them was General Mahamoud Mohamed, the military commander who organized the loyalist response that defeated the rebellion and restored constitutional authority.

Contemporaries of the crisis recall that General Mahamoud Mohamed's defining qualities were courage and clarity under pressure. Lt Gen (Rtd) Bernard Njoroge has recounted that during the critical early hours of the coup attempt, when some officers favored caution, Mohamed rejected delay and demanded immediate action to retake the national broadcaster, exclaiming: 'Bernard! This is crazy! We cannot wait that long! We must stop it now!' Later, as loyalist forces prepared for the decisive assault on the Voice of Kenya studios, he reportedly told his officers: 'Tunaenda VoK na tunaenda kufa' ('We are going to VoK and we are going to die'). Historians and commentators have since pointed to that combination of decisiveness and composure as the turning point of the crisis, observing that 'one man's calm leadership turned the tide. The night Nairobi held its breath, and one man exhaled for the nation.'

General Mohamed chose to lead from the front rather than command from a secure bunker. That decision exposed him directly to rebel marksmen, resulting in several near-misses that veterans frequently cite as evidence of his willingness to bear the same risks he asked his men to face.

Kenya has never fully appreciated the significance of what General Mahamoud Mohamed preserved that day. Nor has it adequately honored the man himself.

If Nairobi can name roads after politicians, colonial administrators, and historical personalities, surely it can find a place for the officer who helped prevent military rule from taking root in Kenya. A major avenue, public institution, or national monument bearing his name would not simply honor a soldier. It would honor a principle: that the Constitution must always prevail over the gun.

Such recognition would carry additional national significance. General Mahamoud Mohamed came from Northern Kenya, a region whose contributions to nation-building have too often been overlooked in the telling of Kenya's national story. Honoring him would send a powerful message that patriotism, sacrifice, and service to the Republic are recognized regardless of geography, ethnicity, or background.

It would tell young people growing up in Wajir, Mandera, Marsabit, Garissa, Isiolo, and across Northern Kenya that they, too, belong in Kenya's history books. They, too, can aspire to become national heroes.

National monuments are not merely about remembering the past. They are about defining who belongs in the future.

To understand why General Mahamoud Mohamed deserves such recognition, one must first understand what Kenya avoided on August 1, 1982.

Across post-colonial Africa, military coups became one of the defining features of political life. Soldiers frequently justified their interventions as patriotic acts designed to rescue nations from corruption, division, or poor governance. Yet history repeatedly demonstrated that while coups can remove governments, they rarely build durable institutions.

Perhaps the most important lesson is that coups do not merely change governments. They create political cultures.

This is why Africa's most recent coups matter. They are not isolated incidents. They are the latest manifestations of political cultures that were allowed to take root decades earlier.

In Mali, soldiers seized power in 2020 and again in 2021. In Burkina Faso, the military overthrew the government in January 2022, only for another faction of the military to overthrow its fellow officers eight months later. In Niger, a country once regarded as one of the more stable democracies in the Sahel, soldiers removed an elected president in 2023.

These events did not emerge from nowhere. They were the product of historical traditions in which armies had repeatedly entered politics. Once soldiers begin to view themselves as the ultimate guardians of the nation rather than servants of a constitutional order, military intervention becomes easier to justify and easier to repeat.

The common thread is not merely the seizure of power itself. It is the political culture that follows. Coups create precedents. They normalize the idea that political disputes can be settled by force rather than through institutions. Future officers grow up seeing military intervention as a legitimate political option. Civilian governments govern with the knowledge that soldiers may ultimately decide their fate.

That culture can persist for generations.

Kenya escaped that fate.

This is not to romanticize Kenya's democratic journey. Political freedoms were restricted. Elections were not always free or fair. Corruption persisted. Political violence scarred communities. Many citizens paid a heavy price for demanding greater liberty.

My own family is among them.

I am the son of a political detainee. I witnessed firsthand the cost of authoritarian governance. Like many Kenyan families, we experienced the consequences of state repression. The Moi years were difficult for those who challenged power. Nor can it be said that all governments that followed fulfilled the democratic aspirations many Kenyans fought for.

Kenya's democracy has never been perfect.

But imperfect democracy and military rule are not the same thing.

As someone whose family suffered under civilian governments, I have no interest in romanticizing the past. Yet I remain convinced that Kenya's democratic shortcomings would almost certainly have been worse under military rule.

There is a profound difference between reforming a flawed constitutional order and rebuilding one that has been destroyed.

That distinction matters.

Following the failed coup, the Moi government tightened its grip on power. Political space narrowed. Critics were detained. One-party rule deepened. Yet the constitutional order survived.

The presidency remained civilian. Parliament remained intact. Courts continued functioning. Elections continued to be held. Most importantly, the military never became the dominant institution in Kenyan politics.

That continuity mattered more than many Kenyans realize.

Democracy is not merely about elections. It is about habits, expectations, and institutions that become embedded over generations. Citizens come to believe that governments are changed through ballots rather than bullets. Political disputes are settled through constitutions rather than force.

Many Kenyans take these assumptions for granted today.

They should not.

The ability to criticize leaders openly, challenge governments in court, organize politically, campaign freely, and transfer power constitutionally are achievements built over decades. They are fragile. They cannot be assumed.

When multiparty democracy returned in 1991, Kenya did not have to rebuild a state shattered by military rule. When power changed hands peacefully in 2002, it happened through constitutional mechanisms. When the Constitution of 2010 was adopted, it emerged through political negotiation rather than military transition.

Even after the trauma of 2007-08, Kenya sought constitutional solutions rather than military ones.

That path was imperfect. But it remained democratic.

Which brings us back to General Mahamoud Mohamed.

Africa's history contains many officers who used moments of uncertainty to seize power for themselves. General Mahamoud Mohamed chose a different path.

He had the means to acquire power. He refused to do so.

He defeated a coup and returned authority to civilian government.

The significance of that choice cannot be measured solely by what happened in 1982. It must also be measured by everything that did not happen afterward.

Kenya avoided becoming a country where military intervention became normalised. It avoided creating a precedent that future officers could invoke whenever political tensions rose. It avoided cultivating a culture in which the army became the final referee of political disputes.

Perhaps the greatest achievement of August 1 was not merely stopping one coup. It was preventing a coup culture from taking root.

The coup failed. The Constitution survived. The military returned to the barracks.

And because one general chose restraint over power, generations of Kenyans inherited the freedom to continue the unfinished work of building a better democracy.

History will remember many who governed Kenya. It should never forget the man who ensured Kenyans would retain the right to choose who does.

=- The writer is a Governance and Communication Expert