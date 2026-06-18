Most opposition leaders are not the reformers they purport to be

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UDA supporters during a rally in Emurua Dikirr. [File, Standard]

One of the greatest mistakes Kenyans make during political transitions is assuming that everyone who opposes the government automatically becomes a reformer. History has taught us otherwise. Many politicians simply learn to speak the language that resonates with public frustration, win public sympathy, and then return to their factory settings once power or personal interests are secured.

That is why I struggle when some people tell us that the current alternative political team is automatically better. Better by what measure? Is it because they are opposing President William Ruto? Is removing Ruto the only qualification required for leadership in Kenya?

How can we suddenly celebrate politicians whose records contradict the values they now claim to champion? How do we applaud leaders who defended exclusion when they were in power but have now discovered the virtues of inclusivity after losing influence? How do we praise individuals who were silent when institutions were weakened but now present themselves as defenders of democracy?

Take the case of politicians who oversaw or defended oppressive legislation, remained silent when State institutions were under attack, or benefited from the very systems they now condemn. Many of them are not undergoing ideological transformation; they are merely responding to changed political circumstances.

The same applies to those who selectively assign blame for historical failures. Some are comfortable blaming opposition leaders for the collapse of industries while excusing those who actually controlled State power and policy decisions. That is not accountability; it is political convenience. What frustrates many Kenyans is the double-standard. A politician's sins are forgotten the moment he joins our side, while identical behaviour is condemned when committed by our opponents. Such inconsistency undermines genuine reform.

The reality is that Kenya's problem is deeper than any single president. The challenge is a political culture built around self-preservation, ethnic mobilisation, and access to state resources. Politicians often change slogans, alliances, and talking points, but rarely change their governing philosophy. This is why the obsession with removing one individual from office without addressing institutional weaknesses is dangerous. Governance is not secured by replacing one politician with another. It is secured by strengthening institutions and electing leaders who respect them.

The 2010 Constitution already provides a strong framework. The greatest weakness lies not in the Constitution itself but in the quality of leaders we elect to implement it. Parliament and county assemblies were designed to check executive excesses. Yet legislators frequently abandon oversight responsibilities in exchange for political favours, development funds, or personal benefits.

The voter must therefore understand a simple truth: If you want a good President or Governor, begin by electing a good MCA, MP, and Senator. These are the gatekeepers of accountability. They approve budgets, oversee public expenditure, investigate misconduct, and possess the power to impeach leaders who abuse office. A clean Parliament can restrain a bad President. A clean County Assembly can restrain a bad Governor. Conversely, a compromised legislature can enable abuse regardless of who occupies the highest office.

Equally important, we must mature politically and abandon the search for perfect politicians. Perfection does not exist in politics. What matters is whether leaders consistently advance the welfare of citizens, strengthen institutions, and respect national unity.

The politics of ethnic supremacy remains one of Kenya's greatest obstacles. The recurring perception that some political actors seek total dominance rather than national partnership continues to generate mistrust across the country. Leadership that openly appeals to ethnic entitlement, regional exceptionalism, or exclusionary politics should concern all Kenyans regardless of tribe.

Kenya deserves better than a politics built on anger, revenge, and the slogan of "remove this person at all costs." The objective should not simply be replacing one political coalition with another. The objective should be building a political culture that rewards competence, integrity, accountability, and inclusion.