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Gachagua positions DCP as Mt Kenya vehicle for 2027 power bid

By Amos Kiarie | Aug. 19, 2026
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Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at Wamunyoro when he hosted Wiper Patriotic Front leaders on August 18, 2026. [File Courtesy]

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and his allies have stepped up efforts to position the Democracy for Citizens party as the political vehicle through which the Mt Kenya region will approach the 2027 General Election.

The push was evident during Gachagua's political tour of Nyeri, where leaders supporting his presidential ambitions called for Mt Kenya to rally behind DCP, with some urging politicians in the region to abandon other parties and join the outfit.

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Related Topics

Rigathi Gachagua DCP Mt Kenya Politics 2027 General Elections
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