Didmus Barasa bets on eradicating grassthatched houses in bid to win Bungoma governorship

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Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa.[File, Standard]

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa is intensifying his push to eradicate grass-thatched homes across Bungoma County as part of efforts to improve livelihoods.

Under his ambitious initiative dubbed ‘Ondoa Nyasi’, Barasa, who has declared interest in the Bungoma governor seat, said the programme will be expanded to cover more needy households if he wins the top county position next year.

Speaking at Masielo in Bumula Constituency during a public rally, Barasa said he is prepared to succeed outgoing Governor Kenneth Lusaka as the county’s chief executive, arguing that his development record in Kimilili demonstrates his ability to lead Bungoma.

He said his administration would prioritise programmes aimed at improving the welfare of ordinary residents, particularly those living in vulnerable conditions, if he wins the gubernatorial race.

Ondoa Nyasi focuses on replacing grass-thatched houses with modest houses to ensure that residents have access to decent and safer housing.

“Within the two terms I have served as the MP in Kimilili, I have been able to do away with grass-thatched houses because I wanted my people to live decent lives and that is what I will do if allowed to serve as governor,” he said.

The legislator said the initiative would form part of his broader development agenda for Bungoma, with a focus on uplifting households and ensuring that development programmes reach communities at the grassroots.

Barasa also sought to position himself as a leader capable of transforming the county through programmes targeting education, healthcare and household welfare.

He took a swipe at former Bumula MP Bifwoli Wakoli over his decision to support his political opponent, Tim Wanyonyi, in the 2027 gubernatorial contest

Barasa's gubernatorial bid has increasingly gained prominence as politicians position themselves ahead of the 2027 general election. The race is expected to attract several contenders seeking to succeed Lusaka.

Beyond Housing, Barasa has promised to introduce a countywide milk programme targeting learners from Early Childhood Development Education (ECDE) to Grade Eight if elected governor.

He said the programme would replace the existing porridge initiative and provide learners with milk as part of efforts to address hunger and improve concentration in classrooms.

“To ensure that our learners are studying well and that hunger does not disturb them, I will design a milk programme that would cover ECDE to Grade Eight learners across Bungoma schools,” Barasa said.

He argued that children who attend school on empty stomachs may struggle to concentrate in class, adding that improving access to nutrition would complement investments in education and help create a conducive learning environment.

Barasa also pledged to strengthen Primary Health Care (PHC) services across Bungoma and improve access to maternal healthcare.

He promised to support free antenatal care (ANC) services in public health facilities, saying expectant mothers should be able to access essential services without financial barriers.

He said strengthening PHC would help residents’ access healthcare closer to their homes while reducing pressure on higher-level hospitals.

Barasa's gubernatorial ambitions received a major boost from President William Ruto, who recently drummed up support for the Kimilili lawmaker to succeed Lusaka.

Addressing residents at Bukembe last week after attending the Kenya Music Festival gala at Bungoma State Lodge, Ruto endorsed Barasa's bid, signalling growing political activity ahead of the 2027 general election.