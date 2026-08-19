Nyoro receives a heroic welcome in Kiharu as he outlines the opposition agenda

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Ndindi Nyoro calls for opposition unity to defeat President William Ruto in 2027. [Boniface Gikandi, Standard]

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro yesterday urged unity among all the opposition leaders in efforts to accelerate the campaign against President William Ruto, in an effort to propel the win.

Ndindi said all the leaders in the opposition, led by Edwin Sifuna, Rigathi Gachagua, Dr Fred Matiang’i, Kalonzo Musyoka, Justin Muturi, and Martha Karua, must remain united to ensure the country remains focused on defeating President William Ruto in the next general election.

Speaking at Mukuyu market in his Kiharu backyard, where he received a heroic welcome two days after he unveiled the People's Party of Kenya (PPK) in Nairobi, saying there was a need for unity, focusing on winning the election.

Ndindi Nyoro receives a heroic welcome in Kiharu. [File Courtesy]

“Only unity in the opposition will help to accelerate campaigns that will lead to the win, through identification of a presidential flagbearer,” said Ndindi.

He called on the Murang’a people to attend a meeting that will be convened by DCP Leader Rigathi Gachagua tomorrow and remain respectful.

“Let all be respectful to all the opposition leaders once they visit our places as we need to turn out in large numbers and listen to them,” said the Kiharu MP.

He outlined his strategies designed to transform the country through tackling challenges in the sectors of education, health, unemployment, among others.

“The national debt should be restructured, focusing on repayment to free the country from being indebted, thus championing national growth,” said Ndindi.

He added that he will tour all the parts of the country campaigning against Ruto following the injustices made against the former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Nyali MP Mohammed Ali and former Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa.

“After Gachagua was impeached, Ruto trained his guns on me and ensured I was removed from the parliamentary committee,” said the Kiharu MP.

Ndindi told his political allies who have insulted Gachagua, Matiang’i and Kalonzo that PPK will not accept them despite having wished him congratulatory messages after the unveiling of the political party.

“The party will not allow those who have been hurling insults at the political leaders to have a refuge before they seek forgiveness from those they tormented,” said Ndindi.