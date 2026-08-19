Pandya Hospital to pay Sh6 million fine in baby's arm amputation case

Pandya Memorial Hospital in Mombasa County. [File Courtesy]

Pandya Memorial Hospital in Mombasa County has been ordered to pay over Sh6 million to a 42-month-old girl whose right hand was amputated due to negligence by hospital staff.

Justice Jairus Ngaah ordered the hospital to pay Sh6,034,620 to the child of Uchi Mwaura after establishing that the hospital’s nurses failed to monitor the child’s arm for seven hours during the night shift.