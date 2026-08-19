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30 stolen phones recovered as police bust alleged theft syndicate. [NPS]

Police have arrested three people suspected of running a mobile phone theft syndicate in Nairobi after a phone-snatching case led officers to a Kimathi House premises where they recovered 30 suspected stolen handsets.

The investigation began after three men allegedly snatched a mobile phone from a member of the public at Kangemi Market on May 29, 2026, while riding a motorcycle.

The victim reported the theft at Kangemi Police Station, prompting investigations that led officers to a person found with the stolen phone.

“Following the incident, the complainant formally reported the theft at Kangemi Police Station. Subsequent investigations led officers to an individual found in possession of the stolen phone,” police said.

Police said further questioning and intelligence gathering linked the suspect to a wider phone theft operation in Nairobi’s Central Business District.

Officers from Central Police Station and Kangemi Police Station then raided a premises at Kimathi House, where they recovered 30 suspected stolen mobile handsets and a safe box.

“During interrogation, the suspect provided full cooperation, and acting on the intelligence gathered, police from Central Police Station and Kangemi Police Station raided a premises at Kimathi House,” police noted.

The three suspects remain in custody at Central Police Station pending arraignment. Police have retained the recovered phones as exhibits.

The National Police Service has warned the public to exercise caution when buying second-hand electronics from unregulated vendors to avoid purchasing stolen property.