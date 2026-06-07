June is already here, let us take stock and steer Kenya hopefully

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Health workers stand in a new Ebola treatment center during a visit of WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in Bunia, northeastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, on May 31, 2026. [AFP]

The great Greek philosopher Socrates said, “The unexamined life is not worth living.” He believed that life would be meaningless if people did not take stock from time to time and course correct.

In fact, Psalm 90 appears to reiterate the need to remember that time is not stagnant: “So teach us to number our days, that we may apply our hearts unto wisdom.”

At this half-year mark, therefore, Kenya must pause to examine the journey so far.

Indeed, the year is flying by at a tremendous speed; days are disappearing like morning mist, and December is no longer far off. And what a year it has been so far!

Many homes have felt the high cost of living in the price of unga, fuel, rent, school fees, transport, and even medicine. Parents have worried over school unrest and the growing pressure on children.

Young people carry the weight of unemployment, delayed dreams, and shrinking opportunities.

The fear of Ebola has gripped the nation, as neighboring countries reel from the burden. Reports of an American quarantine facility being built on Kenyan soil have only heightened the anxiety.

Farmers, workers, teachers, doctors, traders and families all have scars to show for 2026 this far.

Yet our Green Message for this week is not a message of despair. It is a call to see the silver lining, even when clouds are this heavy.

Look at Wajir. A place many considered far from everything, was suddenly the centre of national attention as it hosted the 63rd Madaraka Day celebrations. The first county in the North Eastern region to host such a national event, Wajir did not disappoint.

A stadium rose with unusual speed; roads, lights, and meticulous preparations followed, defying long-held stereotypes. It reminded me one of Kitui’s magnificent Ithookwe Stadium, which sprouted at similar speed in the run-up to last year’s Mashujaa Day celebrations.

I could count other instances, but the lesson is already clear; speed with focus. We must honor speed, but without focus, it becomes mere noise. Conversely, focus without speed is delay.

As we cross into the second half of the year, my message is simple: Let us deploy both speed and focus in all we do. It is speed with focus that builds stadiums, transforms counties, rescues families, grows businesses, and renews lives.

We now know that when the government has a clear deadline and the stakes are high enough, projects are done in record time. Suddenly, supervisors who have been missing in action appear on site; resources are aligned, and problems are solved.

This principle holds true even at a personal level. So, at half-year, it may be time to ask yourself: What must stop following me? What must I finish before December? What one skill must I learn? What apology must I make? What habit must I break? What dream must I finally put on a timetable?

Examining our lives in this way also reveals another timeless truth: time waits for no man. Neither does it slow down because we are tired, afraid, or confused.

The year will not pause for our excuses. Therefore, we must stop drifting and start deciding.

Yet the second half of the year is still open. Yes, the cost of living may not go down just yet, the unemployment crisis may not end in the blink of an eye, but there is still a blank page out there. There is still enough time to revive the dream. But it will demand real action, not just good intentions.

This week, let us take stock and take charge. Let us count our losses and name our pain without being imprisoned by what did not work in the first half. Let us celebrate the bright spots and finish what must be finished.

As the good book says, “Let us not be weary of doing good: for in due season, we shall reap, if we faint not.” Think Green, Act Green.