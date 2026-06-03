US Ebola facility plan carries more reputational risk for Kenya

“Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good.” - Romans 12:21
The United States has the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and Emory University Hospital, which treated Ebola patients in 2014, and over 55 federally designated biocontainment units built for the most dangerous diseases on earth.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Fact-first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off monthly and annual plans. Offer ends in…