Oburu Oginga resigns as Senate Energy Committee Chair

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Elgeyo Marakwet Senator William Kisang has been elected as the Chairman of the Standing Committee on Energy following the resignation of Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Siaya Senator and ODM leader Oburu Oginga has resigned as chairman of the Senate Energy Committee, saying the reasons for his decision are beyond his control.

While announcing his resignation, Oburu insisted that he had not been pushed out of the influential committee and dismissed suggestions that there had been a coup.

“The reasons why I am vacating are beyond my own self-control. I have resigned. Nobody should say that I have been removed,” Oburu said.

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator William Kisang has since been elected to succeed him as chairman, while nominated Senator Beatrice Ogolla takes over as vice chairperson.

Kisang previously served as Oburu’s deputy, while Ogolla joins the committee’s leadership as his successor.

Oburu will, however, remain a member of the committee following the changes.

“This was a peaceful transfer and whoever you elect will peacefully take over. I thank everyone once again,” Oburu said.

Kisang and Ogolla thanked the members, saying they will practice an open-door leadership.

"I want to take this opportunity to thank members of this committee for having confidence in me and electing me as the chair. I am taking over from ODM party leader whose shoes are very big. We are going to use your guidance as our patron to ensure our people get electricity," Kisang said.

Ogolla, on her part, thanked Oburu and ODM for giving her the opportunity to lead the committee.

"I want to thank the party leader for holding our hands and members of this committee for giving me this chance," she said.