Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Oburu Oginga resigns as Senate Energy Committee Chair

By Irene Githinji | Aug. 11, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator William Kisang has been elected as the Chairman of the Standing Committee on Energy following the resignation of Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Siaya Senator and ODM leader Oburu Oginga has resigned as chairman of the Senate Energy Committee, saying the reasons for his decision are beyond his control.

While announcing his resignation, Oburu insisted that he had not been pushed out of the influential committee and dismissed suggestions that there had been a coup.

“The reasons why I am vacating are beyond my own self-control. I have resigned. Nobody should say that I have been removed,” Oburu said.

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator William Kisang has since been elected to succeed him as chairman, while nominated Senator Beatrice Ogolla takes over as vice chairperson.

Kisang previously served as Oburu’s deputy, while Ogolla joins the committee’s leadership as his successor.

Oburu will, however, remain a member of the committee following the changes.

“This was a peaceful transfer and whoever you elect will peacefully take over. I thank everyone once again,” Oburu said.

Kisang and Ogolla thanked the members, saying they will practice an open-door leadership.

"I want to take this opportunity to thank members of this committee for having confidence in me and electing me as the chair. I am taking over from ODM party leader whose shoes are very big. We are going to use your guidance as our patron to ensure our people get electricity," Kisang said.

Ogolla, on her part, thanked Oburu and ODM for giving her the opportunity to lead the committee.

"I want to thank the party leader for holding our hands and members of this committee for giving me this chance," she said.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Oburu Oginga Senate Energy Committee Senator William Kisang Senate Committees
.

Latest Stories

Can Customers Trust Your Business Without Meeting You?
Can Customers Trust Your Business Without Meeting You?
Enterprise
By Dr Lydiah Kiburu
27 mins ago
Good practices: Why debt recovery is a customer service in disguise
Enterprise
By James Mungai
27 mins ago
The hidden tax burdens that keep menstrual hygiene products out of the price range
Enterprise
By Graham Kajilwa
27 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Gachagua bombshell: Ruto has broken all promises that swept him to power
By Ndung’u Gachane 27 mins ago
Gachagua bombshell: Ruto has broken all promises that swept him to power
Court calls out Ruto team for removing abduction victims from KCNHR list
By Kamau Muthoni 27 mins ago
Court calls out Ruto team for removing abduction victims from KCNHR list
Inside tense broad-based meeting that led to a walkout by Mt Kenya MPs
By Ndung’u Gachane 27 mins ago
Inside tense broad-based meeting that led to a walkout by Mt Kenya MPs
Ruto-ODM pact turns 2027 poll coalition deal amid questions
By Prestone Murunga 27 mins ago
Ruto-ODM pact turns 2027 poll coalition deal amid questions
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved