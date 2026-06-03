Nairobi's growing security challenges deserve special police unit

Audio By Vocalize

Demonstrators wave Kenyan flags while standing besides an armored military vehicle near Laikipia Air Base in Nanyuki during protests over the proposed Ebola quarantine facility. [John Muchucha, Standard]

“Security is non-negotiable for a modern capital city like Nairobi.” These were the words of President William Ruto as he directed Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen to prepare a framework for a dedicated Nairobi Metropolitan Police Unit to work hand in hand with Nairobi County security.

The directive, issued on February 17, 2026 during the signing of a cooperation agreement between the national government and Nairobi City County Government, was unambiguous: Nairobi’s security architecture must change.

The President was right. And the scale of the challenge makes the urgency clear.

Nairobi is facing growing and increasingly complex security demands that have outpaced the architecture currently in place to manage them. The city has expanded rapidly in population, economic activity, and strategic importance, and its security environment has grown more sophisticated.

President Ruto’s directive recognises what many security practitioners have long understood. The solution is not simply more officers on the ground. It is a smarter, more coordinated structure built for the city Nairobi has become.

That solution is metropolitan policing. Metropolitan policing is a specialised urban security governance model designed specifically for large, economically complex cities.

Unlike conventional territorial policing, which organises officers around administrative boundaries and general law enforcement, metropolitan policing builds integrated command structures, specialised units, and coordinated deployment systems tailored to the unique demands of a major city.

It recognises that a capital city hosting millions of residents, major economic activities, diplomatic missions, and complex transport networks requires a different security architecture than a town or rural county.

It is a model that has stood the test of time. In 1829, London created the world’s first modern metropolitan police service in response to rapid urban growth that was overwhelming existing security arrangements. A specialised command was established to provide coordinated urban security, visible policing, and public order management across the city. The model proved so effective that it became the blueprint for urban policing across the world.

Nearly two centuries later, the same pressures are visible in Nairobi. Nairobi is not simply another county headquarters. It is Kenya’s economic nerve centre, home to multinational corporations, United Nations agencies, diplomatic missions, financial institutions, and one of Africa’s fastest growing urban populations. Ruto himself noted this during the cooperation agreement signing, saying Nairobi is not merely another devolved unit. It carries national, regional, and global obligations.

Every day, millions of people move through its roads, public transport corridors, estates, informal settlements, business districts, and industrial zones. The city has grown rapidly in economic weight and strategic importance, and its security demands have grown with it.

The examples of what works are well established globally. The New York City Police Department operates specialised transit, intelligence, counterterrorism, and rapid response divisions built specifically for the demands of a major metropolitan city.

London’s Metropolitan Police Service maintains dedicated units for diplomatic protection, transport policing, public order management, and surveillance operations.

What these models share is a recognition that major cities require security governance built around their specific realities, not adapted from frameworks designed for simpler environments. Nairobi deserves the same.

Security officers working in Nairobi today are doing so within a system that was not designed for the city as it currently exists. Nairobi currently operates with overlapping enforcement actors including the Kenya Police Service, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, the Administration Police, and county enforcement officers, alongside one of Africa’s largest private security industries.

Each performs an important function. The opportunity lies in bringing them together under a unified metropolitan coordination framework that multiplies the effectiveness of every officer already serving the city. This is precisely what the President’s directive sets in motion.