Kindiki, Mudavadi sidelined as Ruto's manifesto team takes shape ahead of 2027 elections

To formally begin coalition talks, the Broad-based Government Naivasha retreat gave rise to a 10-member joint committee. It consisted of five members from both the United Democratic Alliance UDA and the Orange Democratic Movement ODM and were tasked to develop a common manifesto that they will present to Kenyans in 2027.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Fact-first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off annual plans. Offer ends in…