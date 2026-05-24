A parody of dunces in the energy sector

I have always regarded Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi as a generally dour character. He rarely smiles, even when the occasion demands it. When he is addressing a crowd, you can sense an underlying angst.
On Monday, when he held that press conference with matatu fellows, had he been wearing a long dark coat and a top hat, he would have passed for a funeral director. His appearance was like that of someone who has never smiled. At the tail end of the presser, he looked ready to flee the room, such was the discomfort.
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