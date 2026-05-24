Lessons from Kenneth Kaunda and Arsenal win after losing streak

Two things happened last week that Kenyans are still talking about. One happened here, in this country, on live television, at a press conference that went sideways in the best possible way.
The other happened in England, on a football pitch, in the kind of final minutes that make non-football people suddenly interested in football. Both involved a red shirt. Both involved a refusal. And between them, they have something serious to say about the state of this nation's courage.
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