Lessons from Kenneth Kaunda and Arsenal win after losing streak

A hopeful Arsenal fan holds up a banner reading 22 years of waiting ends this season on May 18, 2026 .[AFP]

Two things happened last week that Kenyans are still talking about. One happened here, in this country, on live television, at a press conference that went sideways in the best possible way.

The other happened in England, on a football pitch, in the kind of final minutes that make non-football people suddenly interested in football. Both involved a red shirt. Both involved a refusal. And between them, they have something serious to say about the state of this nation's courage.