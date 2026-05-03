Companies must look beyond profit motive

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Amsons Group MD Edha Nahdi during the launch of “Amsons Mama na Mtoto Kwanza” project at State House, Nairobi, on April 30, 2026. [Courtesy]

Companies, by their nature, have a profit motive driving their operations. Shareholders, of course, expect good returns on their investment and are generally happy when a profit windfall is declared.

But there comes a time when corporations must look beyond the profit motive and play a greater role in society’s well-being. They must step up and tackle societal problems as much as they are chasing profits. A couple of Kenyan companies have shown what a little portion of their profits can do for the less privileged in society.

They have invested in various corporate social responsibility areas, from farming, education, and building dams, etc. Some have been a great success, and of course, we have had a few spectacular failures.

For me, I believe one of the areas in dire need of investment is healthcare, and in particular maternal and child healthcare, which has been off the radar for a long time. Pay a visit to many a government hospital, and you will get the shock of your life.

There was a recent media report showing mothers sharing a tiny bed while their newborn babies lie on the floor on pieces of cardboard. In this day and age, this should have been consigned to the dustbin of history.

A report I came across cites scary statistics on the state of maternal and child health in Kenya. Out of 100,000 live births, there are 335 deaths of mothers; this works out to 5,000 deaths of mothers and over 3,000 child deaths.

These are scary statistics that have not made headline news. They are dying not from some disease outbreak, but from poor prenatal and postnatal care. There is an urgent need to inject more capital into this struggling sector.

And when I recently read that a private company, Amsons Group, is investing Sh4.5 billion over three years to build ten mother and child hospitals in select counties, I said to myself: these are the kind of private capital injection we need for an area largely ignored.

The Sh4.5 billion is a lot of money for a private company. It will equip ten hospitals with 250 beds and all necessary equipment and leave a positive mark on maternal healthcare. We need more such corporate efforts to tackle the crisis.

Undoubtedly, profit is the lifeblood of any business. It fuels growth, rewards shareholders, and ensures long-term sustainability. For most companies, the bottom line is the ultimate measure of success, and rightly so; without profits, businesses cannot survive. Yet, there comes a point when the role of corporations must extend beyond financial gain.

In a world grappling with deep social challenges, businesses are uniquely positioned to make a meaningful difference. The question is no longer whether companies should contribute to society, but how far they are willing to go. Despite progress in other sectors, healthcare systems in many parts of Kenya continue to struggle. Public hospitals paint a grim picture of overcrowded wards, insufficient equipment, and a lack of basic resources.

When corporations align their resources with pressing societal needs, it sets a foundation for their own success. It also sets a precedent for other businesses to follow. While CSR is often viewed as a supplementary activity, it can and should be integrated into core business values.

As more companies reflect on their impact, the hope is that they will move beyond symbolic gestures and embrace initiatives that create lasting change. The private sector has the resources, expertise, and reach to complement government efforts and address some of society’s most pressing challenges.

In the end, profitability and social responsibility must go hand in hand. They must reinforce each other. I cannot stress enough the fact that companies that invest in the well-being of the communities thrive and lay a foundation for their own success. The example set by Amsons Group should inspire a broader movement, one where businesses step up not only as economic engines but also as catalysts for social transformation.

The writer is a communications consultant