The ritual of voting amid the crisis of belief among voters

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Ballot boxes at Ruaraka constituency tallying centre, Stima Club, Nairobi, on August 11, 2022 . [File, Standard]

Democracy does not die only when ballots are stolen. It dies when citizens stop believing that ballots matter. The deeper crisis is not always fraud itself, but the steady erosion of trust in the processes that produce power.

Elections become rituals without conviction, participation without faith. Kenya now stands dangerously close to that line. Since the return of multiparty politics in 1992, every major election has carried the shadow of dispute.

The pattern is familiar. A contested presidential race is followed by allegations of manipulation in tallying and transmission, a legal battle, and a divided public left to interpret competing truths. What varies is not the presence of doubt, but its intensity and consequence.

The 2007 election remains the most tragic expression of this crisis. Results were contested, and the process appeared to collapse in real time. Figures shifted, tallying became opaque, and confidence evaporated. The violence that followed was an eruption of accumulated distrust, the moment when citizens concluded that the system could no longer resolve political competition peacefully.

In 2013, the country turned to the Supreme Court for closure. The Court upheld the results, affirming that the election met the constitutional threshold. The judgment settled the legal question more than it settled the public mind. Many accepted the outcome, but doubts lingered.

In 2017, a rupture of a different kind arrived. For the first time in Africa, a presidential election was annulled by the courts. The judges did not declare who had won. They declared that the process had failed the law.

It asserted judicial independence and indicted the electoral system. The repeat election, boycotted by the opposition, deepened the sense that legality and legitimacy were drifting apart.

By 2022, the contest was again close and the claims familiar. The Supreme Court upheld the declared winner, emphasising the burden of proof. Legally, the matter was settled. Politically, the debate persisted. A system produced winners, but not consensus, closure, but not confidence.

That lingering gap is corrosive. It means the country moves forward without shared certainty about how power was won. Over time, politics becomes a process argument as much as policy. Citizens participate, but many do so defensively, prepared to doubt. The ritual survives while belief thins again.

To say Kenya has never had a genuine election may be rhetorically powerful, but it flattens a more complex reality. Kenya has had elections that were competitive, participatory, and in some cases judicially validated. It has also had elections whose management fell short of public expectations. The issue is not the total absence of credibility, but its persistent fragility.

Allegations about the registration of foreigners, whether proven or not, strike at the heart of electoral integrity. The voter register is the foundation upon which the entire process rests. If it is doubted, everything built upon it becomes suspect. Equally troubling are efforts to reopen the question of where finality lies in counting.

Proposals to weaken or contest the finality of results at constituency tallying centres risk undoing a safeguard designed to decentralise verification. Recent reforms moved transparency closer to the people, so results are known and verified at their source before national aggregation. Reversing that logic recentralises doubt.

At the polling station, restrictions on phones and cameras during counting, both at polling stations and constituency tallying centres, are difficult to justify when public trust is thin. Transparency is the currency of legitimacy. When citizens are asked to trust a process they cannot see, suspicion is a rational response.

In a country where disputes persist, reform should open the process further and invite scrutiny rather than limit it. Technology, citizen observation, and allowing recording devices can add layers of accountability. The real question for 2027 is not who will win. It is whether the result, whoever it favours, will be believed. A democracy can survive a disputed election.

It cannot survive permanent doubt. When every outcome is contested and every institution mistrusted, the system begins to consume itself. Kenya still has the opportunity to change course. Strengthening the independence and credibility of the IEBC, safeguarding the integrity of the voter register.