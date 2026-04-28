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From aid to investment: How Africa is shaping global shift in nature finance

By Dr Korir Sing'Oei and Dr Jean Luc Stalon | Apr. 28, 2026
Dr. Sing’Oei Principal Secretary, State Department of Foreign Affairs (second right) is enhancing biodiversity by planting a tree.[File,Standard]

The World Economic Forum’s Global Risks Report 2026 shows environmental threats dominating the long-term outlook, with biodiversity loss, ecosystem collapse, and extreme weather among the most severe risks facing the global economy.

At the same time, official development assistance is under pressure. Recent data from the OECD show that, after peaking in recent years, aid levels are flattening and, in real terms, declining for many countries as ODA budgets tighten and priorities shift.

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Related Topics

World Economic Forum’s Global Risks Biodiversity Finance Initiative UNDP Fund The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development
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