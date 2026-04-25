Poetry never left us, we just stopped listening to women

An encounter with a new poetry anthology this week has made me feel guilty of my own silence about this genre of literature. I have just realised that since I started writing regularly on this page, I have not dedicated any column to poetry! Strangely, we rarely speak about poetry in our literary conversations. But even more rarely do we speak about poetry written by women. On this matter, I must begin by confessing, as the saying goes, I am guilty as charged.

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