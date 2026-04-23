Kenya's Kala-azar challenge: Data-driven precision offers a path to elimination

Kenya is at a critical juncture in its fight against neglected tropical diseases (NTDs), affecting millions primarily in arid and semi-arid lands. Here, poverty, malnutrition, and climate vulnerability converge, with the burden of NTDs extending far beyond health, perpetuating poverty and constraining productivity.
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