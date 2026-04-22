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Church should boldly confront the ills bedevilling our world

By Joseph Lister Nyaringo | Apr. 22, 2026
Suggestions that Pope Leo XIV’s election was engineered to place an American at the pinnacle of the Holy See to counter Trump merely stir controversy. [AFP]

The recent clash between Donald Trump and Pope Leo XIV has attracted widespread attention, not simply as a dispute between two prominent Americans, but as a revealing moment that lays bare a deeper fault line between politics and faith. It sharpens a question about the uneasy relationship between political power and religious conviction.

Politics and religion have long kept uneasy company: One grounded in persuasion through negotiation, compromise, and sometimes coercion; the other in the absolutes of conscience, doctrine, and commandment. When the two intersect, harmony is rare. While political power remains fluid and transient, the spiritual realm, whether expressed through Hinduism, Buddhism, Taoism, Islam, or Christianity, rests on truth.

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