Employers should consider StrikeAge when recruiting fresh graduates

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Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology lecturers protest at the institution during the ongoing nationwide strike, on September 17, 2025. [Benjamin Sakwa Standard]

“Strike Age" reframes employability in a way the system never has. At its core, it speaks to a question of fairness: should graduates be penalised for time lost in a system they do not control? In Kenya, where university education is frequently disrupted by lecturers’ strikes and institutional instability, the answer is increasingly difficult to justify.

In a perfect world, a Kenyan student would enroll in university and graduate four years later at age 22 or 23. However, that predictability has been shattered. Industrial action has become a permanent fixture of the higher education landscape. In 2025 alone, a prolonged 49-day strike paralyzed public universities, pushing graduation dates back by months and, in some cases, years.

These delays are more than just minor inconveniences; they are life-altering. While students wait for lecture halls to reopen, the "biological clock" of their careers continues to tick.

The tragedy unfolds when these graduates finally enter the job market. Many entry-level roles in Kenya particularly in banking, audit firms, and multinational corporations impose strict age limits. Graduate trainee programs often cap eligibility at 27 or 28 years. Public sector internships and disciplined services frequently set similar thresholds.

These criteria assume a "clean" academic record with no interruptions. For the thousands of students whose degrees were stalled by funding disputes or Sh7.9 billion in unpaid salary arrears for lecturers, these age caps act as a locked door.

The "Strike Age" concept by BridgeTalent proposes a radical but simple adjustment: accounting for verified periods of academic disruption when calculating a candidate’s age. Instead of looking strictly at a birth date, employers are asked to consider the "active" time a student actually had to progress.

Advocates argue this isn't about lowering standards or asking for special treatment. "It is about restoring proportionality," the proposal suggests. Age limits were designed to ensure candidates are at similar career stages, but when external strikes distort those timelines, the limits lose their original purpose.

The current system doesn't just hurt students; it hurts the economy. When talented individuals in fields like engineering and finance are excluded due to rigid age filters, Kenya loses its productive capacity.

Furthermore, there is a glaring issue of equity. Students at private universities, which are largely unaffected by strikes, graduate on time and claim the best jobs. Meanwhile, those in public universities, often from modest backgrounds, bear the brunt of the delays. Unadjusted age limits unknowingly reinforce these social inequalities.

Addressing this crisis doesn't require a total overhaul of labor laws. It starts with a shift in mindset. Tools like the Strike Age App offer a way to inject context into hiring.

If fairness is truly a guiding principle in Kenyan hiring, then employers must recognize that a delayed graduation is not a personal failure, but a systemic one. Aligning the reality of education with the demands of employment is the only way to ensure that no talent is left behind simply because the system hit "pause."