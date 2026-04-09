Nairobi's Ngong Road is the epitome of quality road construction

Audio By Vocalize

A section of Ngong Road in Nairobi. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

The second Africa Urban Forum is taking place at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi. Discussions are mainly focusing on urban infrastructure in Africa.

The quality and sustainability of urban infrastructure in Africa is a major concern. In most sub-Saharan Africa countries, most roads are poorly planned. Many of them lack essential features like shoulders. In urban settings, roads are frequently designed as single carriageways that accommodate multiple users including motorists, motorcyclists, and pedestrians.

Buildings have encroached on road reserves, leaving no space to correct mistakes even as we rethink and acknowledge the need for sustainable urban infrastructure. Common features of typical African roads include potholes and dust along the edges.

Litter on roads, blocked drainage systems, and sewage overflow are also common. This raises the question: What is going wrong with our civil engineers? I have spoken to road engineers several times, telling them directly that their work will not endure. It's important to evaluate what skills gap exists in engineering training.

In Europe, roads are appealing. A good road there has clear markings, a smooth surface, and no visible filled potholes. There is effective space for cycling and pedestrians, and zebra crossings are clearly marked. These roads reflect an economy that is well developed.

Streets are free of litter, and the drainage systems function well without stagnant water or sewage problems.

Many roads in Asia are also well built, and often share some characteristics like smooth surfaces and marked lanes although the markings may be faded. Cars typically share the road with motorcycles, and pedestrian pathways may be present or missing. Litter might be seen along roads, but there are no sewage flows.

Nairobi is fortunate to have a well-designed road that serves all users known as Ngong Road. This section, between Junction Mall and Kenyatta National Hospital, was built by Japanese contractors. Most Nairobians would agree with me that this road is a marvel of urban infrastructure.

It has an even surface, durable markings, well-planned drainage, and designated lanes for cyclists and pedestrians. Traffic lights function well and are strategically positioned. The road also includes ample space for greenery.

The typical dust-lined edges seen on many African urban roads are absent here. Those issues only return beyond Junction Mall toward Karen, where the road is bumpy, has dusty edges, and poor drainage.

These are some key issues I hope African leaders and delegates will address after the Africa Urban Forum. It is especially crucial for Kenya and its East African neighbours as they prepare to host the Africa Cup of Nations in 2027.

What impression will visitors take away from Kenya after the event? The government should aim to elevate all urban road infrastructure to the standard set by this section of Ngong Road.

On a positive note, I commend Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja for creating pedestrian pathways, including in the central business district. However, some historical challenges hinder his vision. For instance, along Mombasa Road, he has developed footpaths, but they often end abruptly where the road reserve is encroached upon. Another challenge is poor workmanship.

I don't understand why our road construction doesn't reflect a commitment to excellence like in the developed countries. Often, you will see poorly installed cabros.

This leads to uneven surfaces and, in many cases, cabros sinking into the ground, creating water collection spots that reduce road durability. Kisumu City stands out as the only place where I have found high-quality cabro work—well aligned, smooth, and visually appealing.

We need ongoing urban discussions to encourage Kenyans to keep our environment clean and demand high quality urban infrastructure. Rwanda has done it in its unique way, and we can find our own way to do it too.

Mr Gatiba, co-founder of MonitAfrica, an organisation that monitors the quality, durability, and sustainability of public works projects