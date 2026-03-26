Title deed insurance key to safeguarding property of Kenyans

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Kenya Re Group Managing Director Dr. Hillary Wachinga speaking during the launch of Kenya Re's international life Reinsurance operations.[Wilberforce Okwiri,Standard]

The confidence, trust, and appetite for properties have been on decline in the recent past, especially in many countries across Africa, due to the high-risk nature of the acquisition, management, and retention of ownership of land and buildings.

Increased likelihood of losing a fortune in this area is driven by varied reasons that make the venture unattractive. In the process, this sector of developing and underdeveloped economies ties up significant amounts of capital that should otherwise help in alleviating the related economic status of these nations.

A study by De Soto in 2015 estimated the value of dead capital in idle assets at over $10 trillion (Sh1,000 trillion).

Bitange Demo estimates Kenya’s dead capital at around $50 billion (Sh5.5 trillion) in unutilised rural properties. Informed investors are now seeking less risky ways to unlock this economic potential by sharing related exposure with insurance companies via title deed insurance. Title deed insurance cover (“titleinsurance”) shields the insured purchaser against legal risks while acquiring ownership of a target property that may not be identified from the initial “search”.

Legal risks may crystallise when ownership or inheritance of a property is contested, the title deed has errors which attract legal fees to defend, illegal occupancy, border disputes, undeclared lien(s) and encumbrances, outright forgery of the ownership documents, as well as vague historical registration issues.

The insurance cover will thus reimburse you if you lose your property due to these reasons and cover legal fees incurred.

However, the cover does not protect against physical property risks. Globally, title insurance is a mature and multi-billion-dollar industry, particularly in North America and parts of Europe, where it is considered a key component of the real estate closing process.

In the United States, for instance, a mortgage is rarely issued without a title policy, as it provides the standardised risk mitigation required for mortgage -backed securities to be traded on secondary markets.

In contrast, Commonwealth jurisdictions like the UK have traditionally relied on State-guaranteed land registries (the Torrens system). However, even these markets are turning to private title insurance to cover risks that the state does not indemnify. Closer to home, Egypt’s Financial Regulatory Authority has given its approval of a title deed insurance product, which will now be within its real estate ecosystem. The product will infuse the much-needed structural reform to the country’s property market in a way that mirrors similar changes in the US, Canada, and the UK.

This is also expected to surmount serious hurdles such as disjointed land registries, duplication in land allocations and related administration, as well as incomplete historical records.

For Kenya, adopting this global standard signifies a transition towards a modernised and institutionalised property market that aligns with international investor expectations. In Kenya’s property market, title deed insurance can serve as a prudent financial safeguard designed to navigate the historical complexities of land ownership.

Legal defence

While a standard property search through the Ardhi Sasaplatform provides a snapshot of the current registry, it cannot always detect latent defects such as past forgeries, double allocations, or undisclosed inheritance claims.

The cover can bridge this gap by offering an indemnity policy that protects both property owners and lenders from financial ruin if a title is challenged or found to be void.

It can shield against fraud shrouding a property’s history, covering legal defence costs and compensating the insured for the loss of their investment, which is particularly vital given that a significant portion of civil litigation in Kenya remains rooted in land disputes.

The relationship between title deed insurance and the reinsurance sector is the structural backbone that makes this coverage viable in a high-stakes environment like Nairobi’s real estate market.

Because the potential payout for a failed title on a commercial property or a large-scale housing development can reach billions of shillings, local primary insurers should not retain this entire risk in their books.

To maintain financial stability, these insurers can share this exposure through reinsurance arrangements, which can allow them to accept risks beyond their current capacities.

Beyond simple risk -sharing, the nexus to reinsurance serves as a quality control mechanism for the entire property sector.

Reinsurers often impose more stringent due diligence requirements on primary insurers than the standard legal minimums, as they are ultimately bearers of large losses.

This pressure can force primary insurers to adopt advanced risk-assessment tools, which in turn can trickle down to better vetting of title deeds before a policy is issued.

This can help stabilise the property market and give the much -needed confidence to engage in transactions backed by a multi -layered financial safety net that reaches from local bank halls to global reinsurance capitals.

Despite its potential to stabilise the real estate market, title deed insurance remains a developing product in the Kenyan financial landscape.

Historically, property buyers have relied almost exclusively on the principle of caveat emptor (buyer beware) and the perceived finality of a government -issued title search.

Consequently, many local insurance firms have been slow to develop specialised title departments, often viewing the sector’s frequent litigation and opaque land histories as too volatile for standard underwriting.

This lack of commonality is also attributed to a general lack of awareness among the public and a legal sector that has traditionally focused more on the conveyancing process than on post-transactional risk transfer.

As the Kenyan property market matures and the complexity of land fraud evolves beyond the capabilities of digital registries alone, the appetite for a more robust safety net is beginning to shift from a luxury to a necessity.

Widespread adoption of title insurance can be a definitive game-changer for the Kenyan economy, particularly in unlocking dead capital and streamlining the mortgage process.

By shifting the burden of risk from the individual or the lending bank to a well -capitalised insurer backed by global reinsurers, the speed of property transactions could increase

significantly.

Banks, currently hesitant to lend against titles in certain areas prone to disputes, would find the confidence to lower interest rates and expand credit access if those titles were fully indemnified.

Furthermore, as Kenya positions itself as a regional financial hub, providing a sophisticated layer of title security will be the key to attracting large-scale foreign direct investment that requires international -standard risk mitigation. In essence, this insurance product represents the missing link in Kenya’s quest to create a transparent, liquid, and globally competitive real estate environment.

The product will indirectly increase property prices from the current market stagnation and attract capital to the property sector.

As a long -term solution, the insurance regulator can consider making this product a compulsory class that can be distributed at the onset of the value chain of property transactions. This will reduce the protection gap and uplift the meager insurance penetration in Kenya.

-The writer is the MD of Kenya Re