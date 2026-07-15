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Lessons for Kenya as World Cup reaches its penultimate stage

By Kazungu Koome | Jul. 15, 2026
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48 nations began this tournament in June. Four remain. And for the first time in World Cup history, the last four standing are also the four highest-ranked sides on earth. France, Spain, England and Argentina reached the semi-finals not by fortune but on the cold arithmetic of quality. The romantics have gone home. What is left is pedigree.

For those of us who watched with African hearts, that arithmetic stings. Morocco carried the continent's final hope into the quarter-final and left it in Boston, beaten 2-0 by a France side that did not so much defeat them as calmly shut the door.

Kylian Mbappe scored his eighth goal of the tournament. Ousmane Dembele added a fifth. There was no controversy to protest, no cruel deflection to curse, only the quiet confirmation that the distance between Africa's best and the world's best remains real.

This was not a barren month for the continent. Cape Verde, a nation of barely half a million, charmed the planet before their run ended. Ivory Coast, Senegal and Egypt all had their moments in the sun. But the lesson of 2026 is a hard one.

Competing is no longer the ceiling we should celebrate. Africa keeps arriving with talent that dazzles in flashes and organisation that thins over seven matches. Morocco, semi-finalists in 2022, could not summon the miracle twice, because a miracle was never a plan.

Watch how the survivors travel through a tournament and you notice the pattern. They rotate without dropping their level. They defend as a unit even when chasing a game. They trust a plan on nights when instinct screams for chaos.

Africa's sides, for all their fire, still lurch between brilliance and collapse inside the same ninety minutes. Until that steadiness is coached into the continent's football from the youth ranks up, the quarterfinal will remain our glass ceiling.

France offers the opposite argument. They are not a moment, they are a machine. Champions in 2018, runners-up in 2022, and now in a third straight semifinal, Les Bleus blend Mbappe's ruthlessness with a midfield that suffocates and a bench deeper than most starting elevens. The forecasters make them favourites to lift the trophy, and it is difficult to argue. When France is this composed, opponents do not beat them. They wait and hope France beats itself.

Yesterday in Arlington, they met Spain, the reigning European champions and a side built around the teenage genius of Lamine Yamal, a boy playing his first World Cup semi-final as though he were born for the stage. Mikel Merino has twice scored late off the bench. If France is a machine, Spain is a tide, patient and relentless.

Today in Atlanta, Argentina and England will settle the other ticket. Lionel Messi, with eight goals to his name, chases one last final and a second successive crown. England, who last won in 1966, believes Jude Bellingham can end years of pain. Two of football's oldest aristocracies, one place remaining.

The final falls on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. My head says France against Argentina, my heart hopes for a Messi farewell written in gold. Whoever survives, this will be a champion forged by consistency rather than luck.

And for us in Kenya, there is homework in all of this. In 2027 we help host the Africa Cup of Nations, our first turn on a stage of that magnitude. What 2026 teaches is that talent opens the door but systems win the room. Africa has the players. Now it must build the machine. The whistle for that work has already blown.

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