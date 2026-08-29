Linda Mwananchi returns to Homa Bay as Orengo declares presidential bid

Audio By Vocalize

James Orengo declares his 2027 presidential bid during a return to Homa Bay. [Courtesy, X/James Orengo]

Siaya Governor James Orengo led a team of Linda Mwananchi leaders back to Homa Bay County, where he declared his presidential bid in the 2027 General Election.

This came as Orengo and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino addressed mourners during a burial in East Kamagak and later addressed rallies in Oyugis and Kendu Bay towns. Their visit came barely two weeks after they were subjected to violence by hired goons while attempting to hold a rally in Homa Bay town.

Orengo announced that he is going to vie for the presidency in the forthcoming election.

He argued that the Luo community had struggled and suffered for independence and multiparty democracy in Kenya, hence they deserve the presidency.

Orengo argued that he is the senior-most politician in the Luo community, having gained experience from the late Jaramogi Oginga Odinga and his son, the late Raila Odinga.

“We are not refugees in this nation. I want leaders and members of my community to know that I am a presidential candidate in 2027 and I am a serious one,” Orengo said.

He urged leaders from the Nyanza region, especially those in the Linda Ground faction of ODM, to support him. Orengo first targeted Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang ’, who was also present, and urged him to support him.

“I tell Kajwang’ and other leaders from the Nyanza region that I am here as a presidential candidate. Support me,” Orengo said.

He maintained his position of being a defector leader of ODM. He argued that nobody should call himself a party leader except him.

“If our departed leaders like Jaramogi Oginga Odinga resurrect today, they will tell you that Orengo is the substantive party leader,” Orengo said.

He accused the Linda Ground faction led by Oburu Oginga of selling the ODM party to President William Ruto.

Orengo said there was no way Oburu and his team could tell ODM supporters that the party is not fielding a presidential candidate.

“These people have sold Raila Odinga’s party to Ruto. The situation where we are is that Raila’s party cannot have a presidential candidate. Sadly, they are singing two terms instead of fielding a presidential candidate!” Orengo said.

Orengo argued that it was important for members of the Luo community to be on the negotiation table where resources of this country will be shared.

Orengo promised to create a base in Migori and Homa Bay counties.

He accused Ruto of failing to abide by the Constitution of Kenya 2010 because he never supported it during inception.

“The only mistake we made is that Kenyans did not elect Raila, who championed the current constitution. Let us vote against Ruto because of bad leadership,” Orengo said.

Orengo was supported by Owino, who accused Oburu Oginga-led ODM of misleading the Luo community by failing to field a presidential candidate.

Owino accused the ODM leaders of compromising the presidency for a cabinet secretary position.

“Luos have held an MCA, MP, senatorial, woman rep, gubernatorial and cabinet secretary positions except presidency. But, unfortunately, these people say that ODM cannot field a presidential candidate because they want a cabinet secretary position,” Owino said.

He declared that he and Orengo are going to take charge of Luo Nyanza counties in giving political direction.

“Some leaders who like violence must go home in the next general election. Orengo and I are the ones who are going to give political direction,” Orengo said.

The MP condemned the violence which they faced in Homa Bay County a fortnight ago. He told leaders in the county to stop inciting youths to attack other leaders because of politics.

“Let our leaders know that politics comes and goes, but we remain as a community. Let us avoid violence which shames us as a community,” Owino said.

Owino said residents should be allowed to elect leaders of their choice. He said it was wrong for anybody to be jealous of him over his ambition to become the next Luo kingpin after former ODM leader the late Raila Odinga.

“I ask our leaders to allow residents to elect leaders of their choice. Residents should also elect good leaders,” Owino said.

Senator Moses Kajwang said the violence which occurred in Homa Bay should not be witnessed again.

He said politicians accept their differences in ideologies but the differences should not lead to violence.

“Political differences should not make us fight one another,” Kajwang said.

Former Homa Bay Deputy Governor Oyugi Magwanga condemned the violence which led to injuries and deaths in Homa Bay.

“It was very bad of our leaders to incite youths to cause violence. Sadly, many people are still reeling in pain and destruction which occurred during the violence in Homa Bay,” Magwanga said.

Former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju urged the community to maintain peace. Tuju warned that violence can cause unprecedented damage.

“The violence which occurred in Homa Bay causes fear. What we had is Homa Bay was a shame on our community. Let us embrace peace,” Tuju said.