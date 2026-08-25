Women leaders warn Homa Bay violence signals rising political intolerance

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Women leaders warn about political violence during a forum at the Mathare Social Justice Centre in Nairobi. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Women leaders have warned that the recent violence in Homa Bay is a pointer to the rising political intolerance ahead of the 2027 General Election, and urged leaders to retrain their supporters.

Speaking during a public discussion in Nairobi on election-related violence and prevention of gender-based violence, Women Collective Kenya Executive Director Ruth Mumbi said Kenya must confront signs of political violence before they escalate.

Mumbi condemned the Homa Bay violence which left several people injured and others dead, saying Kenyans cannot afford a repeat of the suffering witnessed during previous election periods.

“We strongly condemn the heinous acts of violence reported in Homa Bay. We are deeply saddened by the injuries sustained and the tragic loss of life,” Mumbi said.

She also expressed concern over allegations that some political leaders may have played a role in orchestrating or encouraging the violence, calling for investigations and accountability.

Mumbi said political leaders must understand that their words and actions can either calm tensions or fuel violence, particularly as political mobilisation intensifies ahead of the 2027 polls.

“As the country enters an election period, Kenyans must remain vigilant and unequivocally reject violence incited or sanctioned by political leaders,” she said.

The leaders said political competition must be about policies, ideas, and persuasion, rather than intimidation and confrontation.

They warned that violence does not strengthen a political cause but instead creates fear, divides communities, and places ordinary citizens at risk.

The leaders called on security agencies and other relevant institutions to investigate allegations of political incitement and ensure that those responsible are held accountable, regardless of their political influence.

They said failure to act against perpetrators could encourage a culture of impunity and embolden political actors to use violence to advance their interests.

Mumbi argued that women have a unique understanding of the cost of political violence, having witnessed its impact on families and communities.

“Women in this country understand better than most the devastating consequences of violence. We have witnessed its effects firsthand,” she said.

She warned that women and vulnerable groups often bear the greatest burden when political tensions turn violent, including through loss of livelihoods, displacement and gender-based violence.

“Do not allow yourselves to be used as instruments for settling political disputes through violence,” Mumbi said.

She urged young people to channel their energy and talents into building their communities and securing their future rather than fighting political battles on behalf of others.

They also addressed women seeking elective office, saying allegations linking women leaders to political violence could undermine public confidence in women’s leadership and reverse gains made in increasing women’s political representation.

“Women leaders must remain committed to peaceful and lawful political engagement,” she said.

The leaders called on political parties, civil society organizations, electoral institutions and citizens to work together to prevent violence before, during and after the 2027 elections.