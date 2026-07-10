Kisumu opens memorial park in honour of Baby Pendo

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Kisumu Governor Prof Anyang Nyong'o and PS Housing Charles Hinga during the opening of Baby Pendo Park in Kisumu. [Rodgers Otiso, Standard]

It is a fresh turn for the family of Baby Samantha Pendo after Kisumu opened a park in her honour, offering a place to preserve her memory. For the family, the unveiling of the Baby Pendo Botanical Park is only a step towards keeping her legacy alive, as their long-standing quest for justice and accountability remains unresolved.

The park, which stands on the grounds of the former Kachok dumpsite, is a symbol of remembrance and a public reminder of the tragic events that claimed Baby Pendo’s life. Baby Samantha Pendo, from Nyalenda informal settlement in Kisumu, died during the 2017 post-election protests after police officers reportedly stormed her family’s home, used teargas and struck her on the head.

Speaking during the official opening ceremony in Kisumu Governor Prof Anyang’ Nyong’o said the decision to convert the former dumpsite into Baby Pendo Botanical Park was informed by the need to create a city that respects its residents and provides meaningful spaces for citizens.

“You know, this used to be known as Kachok dumpsite. What you have just seen is Baby Pendo Park, we did this because we could not govern a city where the mountains are rubbish and still call ourselves good citizens,” said Nyong’o.

The governor said the presence of Baby Pendo’s parents at the ceremony was a reminder of the violence that followed the 2017 election and the loss of innocent lives.

“Mama and Baba Pendo have come here today reminding us of the violence that followed the 2017 election. And that is how an innocent six-month-old baby left this earth because a policeman brutality,” he said.

Lencer Achieng, mother to Baby Pendo during an interview after the opening of the park. [Rodgers Otiso, Standard]

Nyong’o recalled the moment he visited Baby Pendo’s family after the incident, saying the experience was one he would never forget.

“I was there. When I arrived at that house and saw her, Baby Pendo was breastfeeding in her mother’s arms. It is not a sight that you want to remember. But that tells us that if we do not have good governance, if we do not have governance where people as citizens are treated equally, then we fail as a society,” he said.

Nyong'o added that Baby Pendo’s death saw the importance of having a government system that respects the rights and dignity of every citizen.

He said the idea of citizenship was born out of struggles by societies seeking to move away from disorder and create systems where people’s rights and responsibilities are clearly recognized.

“Civil society was born after a long period of history with a lot of struggles. With civil society came civil government and citizens. So, we in Kisumu are proud to know that we must be governed by a civil service which recognizes the equality of all human beings living in Kisumu and gives them equal space and chance to live the best lives where they live,” Nyong’o stressed.

He added that no citizen should lose their life in the manner Baby Pendo did.

“Not to leave this world so suddenly as an innocent baby that Baby Pendo did. And so we have created this park to remind us that as we come here to sing to each other, to eat and to walk around, this park can only be a safe place if all of us defend the dignity of every citizen and their right to live,” he said.

For Baby Pendo’s mother, Lencer Achieng’, the opening of the park brought mixed emotions as she reflected on the loss of her daughter.

Achieng’ said her daughter’s life was tragically cut short during a period when violence and excessive use of force overshadowed the value of human life.

“Baby Pendo’s life was tragically cut short during the violence that followed the 2017 election. She was an innocent child whose only crime was being born at a time when conflict and excessive use of force overshadowed the value of human life,” she said.

She described the park as more than just a physical space, saying it represents remembrance, healing and a commitment to preventing similar tragedies.

“This park is more than a place of reflection. It is a symbol of remembrance, healing, accountability and our collective promise that never again should such things happen to a mother,” Achieng’ said.

She called on Kenyans to support the Baby Pendo Foundation, saying it seeks to promote peaceful coexistence, strengthen trust between communities and state institutions, advocate for justice and accountability, and protect the rights and dignity of every child. Lencer Achieng, mother to Baby Pendo and her father during an interview after the opening of the park. [Rodgers Otiso, Standard]

“Together, we can transform our pain into purpose and build a future where dialogue triumphs over violence. Let Baby Pendo’s legacy unite us rather than divide us,” she said.

Achieng’ appealed to the county government to allow Baby Pendo’s family to manage the park so that they can continue promoting peace and keeping her daughter’s memory alive.

"For us as a family, we cherish it because at least it is memorable to us. I was urging the government that if they could allow Baby Pendo’s family to manage this park, at least we can get funds to support other communities and enhance peace,” she said.

She also urged the government not to allow compensation to replace justice.

“My child was killed. Even if compensation is there, let justice also be there. Let compensation not cover our eyes from demanding justice because if you do that, we are saying extrajudicial killings should continue happening, and that is not good for us,” Achieng’ said.

Meanwhile, Principal Secretary for Housing and Urban Development Charles Hinga said the establishment of the park reflects efforts to build cities that consider the needs of residents.

“By creating a park named after Baby Pendo, close to where we are putting up thousands of affordable housing units, we are allowing people spaces to breathe. That is what building a city with people in mind is all about,” said Hinga.

He said urban development should focus on creating organized cities where residents, traders and pedestrians can access dignified spaces.

“The first thing that you are welcomed by is a heap of garbage, drainage that does not work and traders everywhere where there is no order. Through the partnership we have built with Kisumu County, including Kibuye Market, we want to ensure that traders have dignified working spaces,” he said.

He said the government has invested billions of shillings in Kisumu through housing, markets and institutional infrastructure.

“The amount of investment that we are putting here in Kisumu is Sh44.1 billion. Some Sh24.6 billion has already been sunk, and we have another Sh19.5 billion of new housing projects that are under procurement,” he said.

Hinga added that the government is investing in 26 markets across Kisumu, including Kibuye Market, and constructing institutional housing for students.