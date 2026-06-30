Sh95m illicit goods destroyed in Kisumu

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Counterfeit alcoholic drinks that were nabbed in Kabaa, Machakos County. [Courtesy, Nacada]

Illicit goods worth more than Sh95 million have been destroyed in Kisumu County in a major multi-agency crackdown aimed at dismantling counterfeit trade networks and safeguard public health.

The exercise carried out at the Kenya Industrial Research and Development Institute (KIRDI) Kibos, brought together enforcement agencies including the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (Nacada), and the Anti-Counterfeit Authority.

Officials said the operation reflects a renewed commitment by the government to secure taxes, eliminate unsafe products from the market, and support legitimate manufacturers and traders who continue to lose revenue due to counterfeit competition.

Kenya Revenue Authority representative Nancy Chemutai said the destruction of the illicit goods marks an important step in ongoing national efforts to protect the economy and public health.

“These illicit products have been destroyed as part of a global partnership and a whole-of-government approach that includes police from various services, Nacada, and the Anti-Counterfeit Authority,” she said.

Chemutai emphasized that the operation is not only about enforcement but also about safeguarding consumers and ensuring fairness in the market.

“We are very happy because this is a mark of commitment to secure taxes and ensure illicit products do not find their way into the market. It is also a show of support to local manufacturers and importers to ensure counterfeit products do not compete with genuine products,” she added.

She revealed that the destroyed goods, including cigarettes, alcoholic beverages, and bottled water, were either smuggled into the country or locally produced by unlicensed manufacturers, making them unsafe for human consumption.

“Most of these products are not fit for human consumption because of how they are produced. So it is our responsibility to ensure that society only consumes what is legitimate and safe,” she said.

Chemutai revealed that a nationwide crackdown on illicit trade networks is ongoing.

“For the products we have destroyed here today, they are worth almost Sh100 million. They include cigarettes, alcohol, and bottled water that was giving unfair competition to legitimate traders,” she said.

She stressed that public participation has been crucial in the success of enforcement operations, noting that intelligence shared by citizens has helped authorities locate and seize illegal goods.

“We appreciate the intelligence information we receive from the public. It helps our teams, together with the police, to respond quickly and intercept these products,” she said.

Chemutai said that investigations are ongoing to trace the sources of the illicit goods, including importers and local manufacturers, in a bid to eliminate the supply chain entirely.

“We are also working on the sources to know exactly who makes and imports these products so that we can reduce, if not eliminate, this problem completely,” she said.

“We are not relenting. We are committed to protecting our economy and our people. We will continue this journey and call you again in the near future once we recover more products from the market,” she said.

Nacada official Sarah Koskei said they are working closely with other enforcement bodies to address the growing threat of illicit alcohol and drugs, especially among young people.

“We are here in solidarity with KRA and other agencies that have gone a long way in mapping these illicit substances,” she said.

Ms Koskei expressed concern that illicit brews and other substances are increasingly affecting the youth, including school-going children, due to their affordability and accessibility.

“There are various combinations of illicit substances that are destroying our people. When you look at society, most of the affected are young people,” she said.

She warned that cheap illicit alcohol is particularly dangerous because it is easily accessible compared to legal products.

“These illicit brews are actually cheaper than legal ones, which makes them easy for young people to access and abuse. That is why we are seeing many problems in schools, even primary schools,” she said.

Koskei affirmed that Nacada will not remain passive as children are exposed to drugs and alcohol, insisting that the crackdown is necessary to protect future generations.

“We cannot stand there and wait for our children to be destroyed. We are here to ensure this is brought down,” she said.

The Anti-Counterfeit Authority also underscored the importance of destroying seized goods, stating that it is a critical step in ensuring counterfeit products do not re-enter the market.

Tom Mutete, Regional Manager of the Anti-Counterfeit Authority in Kisumu, said destruction is the most effective way of enforcing compliance and protecting both consumers and legitimate manufacturers.

KRA in a statement said that goods worth Sh95 million were destroyed as part of enforcement operations conducted by the Medium and Small Taxpayers Enforcement Division.

KRA Commissioner for Micro and Small Taxpayers, George Obell, warned that illicit trade continues to pose serious risks to public health and government revenue.

“Illicit trade leads to loss of taxes and exposes consumers to health hazards due to poor hygiene and lack of standards,” he said.

Kisumu County Commissioner Ramadhan Mwabudzo, warned that the government will continue intensifying operations until only safe and legal goods remain in circulation.

“These products are harmful to health. We want only clean and legitimate goods in the market,” he said.