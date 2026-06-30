Shock as Form Four student shoots himself dead with his father's gun

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Kendu Bay Police Station officers are investigating the incident where a Form Four student shot himself dead in Karairo village, Homa Bay County. [James Omoro, Standard].

Residents of Karairo village in Homa Bay County are reeling in shock after a Form Four student shot himself dead with his father’s pistol on Monday.

The deceased identified as Passy Juma Odhiambo, 17, a student of Maseno School in Kisumu County, died at Mawego National Polytechnic in Rachuonyo North Sub-county.

The student who is a son of a police officer, reportedly turned the gun on himself after his mother took away his mobile phone at their home in Kokwanyo location, Rachuonyo East sub-county.

Rachuonyo North sub-county Police Commander Peter Wallah said Odhiambo gained access to the firearm after his father entered the bathroom.

Wallah said the student walked out of the home and jumped over the perimeter wall of the polytechnic where he shot himself dead.

“His father is a police officer who works in Meru County. He waited for the father to go into the bathroom and sneaked out with the pistol,” he said.

The police boss suspects that Odhiambo decided to take away his life to express dissatisfaction with his mother’s decision to stop him from using the mobile phone.

This came after his mother realised that his academic performance was deteriorating.

“His mother went to Maseno School and discovered that her son’s performance was deteriorating. She decided to snatch the mobile phone to allow him to concentrate on his studies,” Wallah said.

The police boss urged parents to take care of their children to avoid such incidents.

“I also urge residents to embrace guidance and counseling. This can help rescue people who are in problems,” Wallah said.

It’s not clear why the students chose to end his life in the polytechnic.

Wallah said police have launched investigations into the incident.

“We have confiscated the pistol that he used as investigations continue,” he added.

The body was removed to Rachuonyo South Sub-county Hospital mortuary in Oyugis Town.