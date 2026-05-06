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Alarm as thieves target primary schools in Homa Bay

By James Omoro | May. 6, 2026
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Residents of Karachuonyo West sub-county in Homa Bay County have raised a concern over theft of digital learning gadgets in primary schools.

The recent incident occurred at Oindo and Siala primary schools in Kanjira location.

A group of unknown gangsters went to Oindo Primary School and broke padlocks which had been used to lock the houses of the head teacher and deputy head teacher.

They gained entry and stole 35 tablets, a microscope, three rims of photocopy papers and a printer.

According to the Chief of Kanjira Location, Elly Obuya, the gangsters committed the ordeal when the school security guard was unaware.

“The school security guard told me that he was on duty that night and he was seated in a classroom near the administration block. He only came to realise the theft when it had already occurred,” Obuya said.

Obuya said they had reported the matter to the police who are carrying out investigations into the incident.

“The matter has been reported to the police, who are conducting investigations,” Obuya said.

He urged the school administration to invest in padlocks for locking the institution’s buildings.

“The padlocks I saw were not worth being used for locking a house where an institution’s valuables are kept. The school management should invest in better padlocks,” Obuya said.

 He also urged the school to employ youthful security guards to take care of the school property at night.

“The security guard looks aged and the school management should recruit youthful persons to guard the school,” he added.

Elsewhere, a similar theft occurred at Siala Primary School on the same night. They broke into one of the buildings through the window and stole two laptops.

“It is as if they wanted to steal a printer but they realised the security guard was patrolling. They decided to run away with the laptop,” Obuya added.

He said they had reported the matter to the police.

George Okoth, a resident, called on security agencies to intensify security in the schools.

“We call on both security officials and school management to ensure school properties are safe,” Okoth said. 

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Digital Learning Digital Literacy Homa Bay County
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